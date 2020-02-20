Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's health system isn't coping with the needs of people with intellectual disability. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

inquiry

Hundreds of preventable disability deaths

By Megan Neil

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 17:51:06

Four hundred Australians with intellectual disability will continue to die each year from potentially avoidable causes unless a neglectful health system is urgently fixed, a royal commission has been told.

Experts say the deaths may have been prevented through better medical care, but the health system is not equipped to deal with the complex health care needs of people with intellectual disability.

UNSW Professor Julian Trollor estimated about 400 Australians with intellectual disability, aged 20 and over, die each year from a potentially avoidable death.

“For every one person who has a tragic outcome of death that the commission will hear, there are many more nationally,” he told the disability royal commission’s Sydney hearing on Thursday.

“I think that is a huge issue that speaks to the lack of equipping of people with disability with the knowledge they need to access health services, a lack of vision in policy and a lack of vision in health service provision for people with disability that ultimately leads to tragic outcomes like that.”

Commissioner Roslyn Atkinson summed up the urgency of the situation.

“I just want to remind ourselves how important this is,” she told the commission’s Sydney hearing.

“Every year we delay, there’s 400 people die.”

UNSW research found 38 per cent of deaths of people with intellectual disability were from potentially avoidable causes, more than double that experienced by the general population.

Developmental paediatrician Dr Jacqueline Small said there is systemic neglect by the health system of people with intellectual and developmental disability and a lack of national leadership.

“The health inequities are stark and are persistent, despite them having been demonstrated over many years,” she said.

Prof Trollor said he supported the federal government’s work to implement a 10-year national roadmap for improving the health of Australians with intellectual disability, but fast-paced reforms were needed.

“The reality is there’s a gulf between what needs to be done and what is currently in the plan to be done, and the time frame is inadequate in my view.”

Dr Small said there will need to be a significant investment of funds to effectively deliver a high-level strategic plan to improve the health of people with intellectual disability.

Prof Trollor said the UNSW centre he heads has estimated $1.5 billion is being spent nationally on acute hospital care for people with intellectual disability.

He said across every part of the health system, there is a lack of preparedness for the needs of people with developmental disabilities.

“Such systemic lack of preparedness is a major contributor to the stark mental and physical health disadvantage experienced by people with developmental disabilities compared to the general Australian population.”

