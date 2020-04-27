Hundreds protest loss of rights in Germany

Hundreds of people have gathered at demonstrations in Berlin and Stuttgart, protesting about the loss of freedoms and rights due to measures to protect the German public from the coronavirus.

Approximately 1000 people in Berlin gathered on Saturday to protest against the restrictions imposed by the government to stem the spread of the virus, in spite of the ban on demonstrations.

The Berlin protest was conducted in front of the Volksbuehne, a theatre in the city’s centre.

Many of those attending were prevented from reaching the square in front of the building as it was cordoned off by police who wanted to prevent crowding.

Police repeatedly used megaphones to call on the protesters to leave the area. A few people were arrested. Protesters gradually left the site during the afternoon.

Police later said on Twitter they had arrested more than 100 people.

Those demonstrating came from across the political spectrum.

Protesters have gathered in Berlin for the past four Saturdays. This week, 200 police officers were deployed to handle the event.

In Stuttgart, between 350 and 500 people gathered in the city centre to protest against the loss of their fundamental rights at a demonstration, the police and organisers said.

The protest was organised by a group called Querdenken, and its head Michael Ballweg said the demonstration was addressing basic rights such as the right to associate and the freedom of belief.

This was the third such demonstration in Stuttgart. The protest was initially banned by the city but this was then overruled by the Federal Constitutional Court.

Germany has the fifth-highest COVID-19 case total behind the United States, Spain, Italy and France. However it has kept fatalities relatively low after early and extensive testing.

The country’s confirmed cases increased by 2055 to 152,438 and the death toll rose by 179 to 5500, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Saturday – a second day of deceleration in both cases and deaths.