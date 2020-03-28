Hundreds report NSW isolation disobedience

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Police have been given the power to fine people and businesses that breach public health orders. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Hundreds report NSW isolation disobedience

By Tiffanie Turnbull

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 22:51:39

Hundreds of concerned people have been dobbing in their neighbours for flouting coronavirus restrictions, with NSW Police receiving about 600 calls in just two days.

Police from Thursday were given the power to hand out on-the-spot fines of $1000 to individuals and $5000 to businesses that breach public health orders or ministerial directions.

“I gave a clear warning that the time for cautioning people over not adhering to self-isolation was over,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

Among those who have been fined already are staff from a Sydney massage parlour, and a 65-year-old woman from Lake Macquarie. 

“What’s disappointing is this lady had a caution on Monday to self-isolate, yesterday she was found walking around the streets – $1000 fine,” Mr Fuller said.

Police on Friday fined a man $1000 for failing to follow self-isolation directions.

The 64-year-old man arrived at Sydney International Airport from Thailand on Monday, NSW Police said in a statement on Friday.

He was told he was subject to a public health order and was required to quarantine for 14 days.

Officers received information the man planned to breach the order, and attended a home in North Bourke, in the state’s northwest, about 1.25pm on Friday.

They advised the man to not leave the property.

About 3.55pm police received information the man had left his home to visit the Bourke CBD.

The man was found in Bourke and advised to return home immediately as he was breaching the order.

About 4.50pm officers returned to the man’s home and issued him with a $1000 infringement notice.

Mr Fuller said before the new powers were introduced, Crime Stoppers had received 200 calls about people ignoring restrictions.

“Since then, that has gone up to 800, (with) 600 calls in two days,” Mr Fuller said.

People in the firing line include returned travellers who contravened the requirement to self-quarantine for 14 days and those diagnosed with COVID-19 who similarly don’t follow the rules.

Fines will also apply for breaches of the prohibition on outdoor gatherings of 500 people and indoor gatherings of 100.

It follows the passing of legislation in the NSW parliament on Tuesday to help tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Under the bill, police will be able to arrest people reasonably suspected of breaching COVID-19 public health orders and return them home or to a place of detention.

Latest sport

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

soccer

Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has returned a positive test for COVID-19, just days after the A-League was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Pay deal keeps 18 clubs afloat: AFL boss

A week of tense negotiations between the AFL and the AFLPA has resulted in a new pay deal aimed at ensuring all 18 clubs survive the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Origin talks to follow NRL rescue package

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys is set to present a rescue package to the commission on Monday after making cuts to the NRL head office.

news

health

Aust increasingly using law in virus fight

Fines are coming for those flouting isolation and social distancing orders while all people flying into Australia are being put under law-enforced quarantine.

sport

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

disease

Global virus cases now more than 600,000

The COVID-19 crisis shows no signs of slowing down, as the total number of cases worldwide has topped more than 600,000.