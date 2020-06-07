Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's Daniel Ricciardo in action at last year's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Hungarian GP extends F1 contract to 2027

By AAP

June 7, 2020

2020-06-07 01:56:58

Hungarian Grand Prix organisers have negotiated a year’s contract extension to 2027 to compensate for having to hold this year’s Formula One race without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hungary is set to be the third race of a shortened season on July 19, after back-to-back grands prix behind closed doors in Austria.

Hungaroring CEO Zsolt Gyulay said there had been discussions with F1’s commercial rights holders Liberty Media about compensation for the lack of ticket revenues.

“We did our best during the discussions to get a good agreement both for the country and the sport even in these challenging times,” the official race website www.hungaroring.hu quoted him as saying.

“We cannot say exact numbers, but (the) rights fee is a fragment of the one we pay in case of an open event. Furthermore, we have achieved an extension in our contract, so now it is valid until 2027 instead of 2026.”

Gyulay said the annual increase of the rights fee had also been reduced.

The Hungarian Grand Prix has been held every year since the first in 1986.

With Monaco cancelled this year, the Hungaroring near Budapest will be second after Italy’s Monza in the current list of longest uninterrupted runs on the F1 calendar.

Organisers said there had been discussions about holding two races in Hungary but Liberty had wanted to go to as many circuits as possible. 

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL admit Manly were dudded by wrong call

Parramatta have beaten Manly 19-16 in a controversial match at Bankwest Stadium, with the Sea Eagles wrongly denied a last-minute try by a forward pass call.

golf

Scott, Woods miss star-studded PGA return

The PGA Tour will continue at Fort Worth next week after the coronavirus shutdown, but Tiger Woods will not be there.

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

rugby league

Suspended fine for Lamb's Bulldogs breach

Canterbury have been issued with a $25,000 suspended fine while legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus following their protocol breach.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

news

demonstration

Sydneysiders lead wave of protests in NSW

Demonstrators across NSW have rallied against racism and Aboriginal deaths in custody in spite of public health warnings.

sport

rugby league

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Washington prepares for major protest

Washington DC police are preparing for one of the largest rallies the city has ever seen as protests sparked by George Floyd's death enter a 12th day.