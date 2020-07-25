Hungarian research on pigs kept as pets

Miniature pigs that are kept as pets tend to solve problems more independently than dogs, according to a team at the ELTE University in Budapest.

The scientists, from the department for comparative behavioural research, sought to establish how pigs deal with situations where a problem needs to be solved.

People in Hungary are increasingly keeping miniature pigs as pets.

Miniature pigs initiate interaction with people as often as dogs do, the researchers concluded in their study, published in trade journal Animal Cognition.

Dogs are known to tend to look to humans in such situations and initiate a communicative interaction, even from an early age.

To assess their problem-solving approaches, the researchers presented the animals with challenges of increasing levels of difficulty, opening boxes with food inside. First, the box was relatively easy to open, while later it was firmly shut.

While dogs were more apt to turn to humans nearby when the situation was difficult, pigs continued to try to solve the problem alone.

“They were more persistent in trying to solve the task, which may reflect their predisposition to solve problems independently,” said Linda Gerencser, a researcher.

The behavioural scientists have been studying how miniature pigs behave since 2017. They base their comparative approach on the fact that more and more pigs are being kept as family pets, just as dogs are.