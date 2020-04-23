Hunt begins for Castle’s replacement at RA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Rugby Australia need a new CEO after Raelene Castle's resignation following a turbulent reign. Image by AP PHOTO

rugby union

Hunt begins for Castle’s replacement at RA

By Melissa Woods

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 22:03:54

While the hunt begins for a new Rugby Australia chief executive, Raelene Castle is confident her resignation won’t affect the tenure of incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

Castle offered her resignation on Thursday night after being told she no longer had the support of the RA board, joining NRL boss Todd Greenberg out the door after he also stepped down this week.

Castle seemingly had no inkling of her fate, completing a television on Thursday afternoon where she talked of her commitment to the role despite mounting pressure.

It reached fever pitch this week when 10 former Wallabies captains, including her possible replacement Phil Kearns, signed a letter calling for change.

She was asked by the ABC if fellow Kiwi Rennie would continue with his appointment as Test coach if she wasn’t his boss.

Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down world sport he was set to arrive Australia in June.

“I’ve got a leadership style that he supports and would like to work with,” Castle said.

“But ultimately he knows that things can change and I know he has a desperate desire to coach the Wallabies. Hhe’s done a lot work and he’s excited about the young talent coming through.

“He will come here regardless of where I sit.”

Castle’s last year in the position was divisive, mostly due to the sacking of superstar Israel Folau and the costly legal battle which followed.

Castle stood by her decision to sack Folau after his repeated homophobic comments on social media despite it costing the financially-stretched organisation millions in a legal settlement.

“I don’t think you could go through a situation like that and not look back and think there’s some things you could have done differently,” Castle told ABC.

“But we made a decision we felt was in the best interests of the sport and we stood up for our values and at the ultimate decision point we wouldn’t have made any different decision.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Hunt begins for Castle's replacement at RA

Rugby Australia has joined the NRL in the hunt for a new boss after Raelene Castle resigned after losing the support of the board.

rugby union

RA committee working toward July comp

Rugby Australia has set up a working committee to restart play in early July, while chief executive Raelene Castle remains in the crosshairs of former players.

rugby union

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle resigns

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle has announced her resignation, bringing to an end a tumultuous tenure with the code.

rugby league

Nine calls NRL May 28 return into question

Nine Network says any claims that the NRL will definitely return on May 28 are premature while the RLPA maintains work needs to be done before play can resume.

Australian rules football

AFL hubs possible in all states: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has floated quarantine hubs being set up in every state, declaring all options are being considered to restart the season.

news

health

NSW aged home facing 50 days of COVID-19

Anglicare's chief executive says its likely the organisation will be dealing with the impacts of a COVID-19 outbreak at one of its facilities for about 50 days.

sport

rugby union

RA committee working toward July comp

Rugby Australia has set up a working committee to restart play in early July, while chief executive Raelene Castle remains in the crosshairs of former players.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.