Husband in court over murder of Qld mother

A man has faced a Queensland court accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death in front of her young children.

Nigel Gilliland appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with the murder of 42-year-old nurse Karen Gilliland outside her home on Tuesday.

Two of Ms Gilliland’s three children watched her die.

Emergency crews fought to save her but she was too badly injured.

Gilliland, 45, was arrested a couple of hours after allegedly fleeing Ms Gilliland’s home in the Rockhampton suburb of The Range.

He was taken to the same hospital where Ms Gilliland had worked as a nurse to undergo surgery for self-inflicted wounds.

Police said the crime scene was among the worst they’ve seen, and Ms Gilliland’s children have been left to carry the images of their mother’s brutal slaying.

The pair had reportedly been living apart since March.

Gilliland, who has also been charged with enter with intent, is due before court again on August 19.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14