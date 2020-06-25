Husband in court over murder of Qld mother

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Rockhampton woman Karen Gilliland was stabbed to death in front of two of her children. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

homicide

Husband in court over murder of Qld mother

By Tracey Ferrier and Tiffanie Turnbull

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 15:14:33

A man has faced a Queensland court accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death in front of her young children.

Nigel Gilliland appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with the murder of 42-year-old nurse Karen Gilliland outside her home on Tuesday.

Two of Ms Gilliland’s three children watched her die. 

Emergency crews fought to save her but she was too badly injured.

Gilliland, 45, was arrested a couple of hours after allegedly fleeing Ms Gilliland’s home in the Rockhampton suburb of The Range. 

He was taken to the same hospital where Ms Gilliland had worked as a nurse to undergo surgery for self-inflicted wounds.

Police said the crime scene was among the worst they’ve seen, and Ms Gilliland’s children have been left to carry the images of their mother’s brutal slaying.

The pair had reportedly been living apart since March.

Gilliland, who has also been charged with enter with intent, is due before court again on August 19.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Latest news

politics

Mixed reception to arts sector rescue plan

Grants and loans totalling $250 million will be available to the arts sector to help it recover from the coronavirus but Labor says more debt isn't the answer.

homicide

Husband in court over murder of Qld mother

The estranged husband of a Queensland nurse who was brutally stabbed to death outside her home in Rockhampton has faced court.

investigation

Vic police end Robert Doyle investigation

Victoria Police say no charges will be laid against Robert Doyle after closing the sexual crime investigation into the former Melbourne lord mayor.

health

Vic testing blitz to combat virus bushfire

Thirty-three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Victoria as more than 1000 troops are deployed to help the state conduct a testing blitz.

economy, business and finance

Axe to fall on 6000 Qantas workers

Qantas will immediately axe 6000 staff in a bid to safeguard 21,000 others under a drastic plan to survive the coronavirus crisis.

news

politics

Mixed reception to arts sector rescue plan

Grants and loans totalling $250 million will be available to the arts sector to help it recover from the coronavirus but Labor says more debt isn't the answer.

sport

soccer

WWC 2023 hosting race going down to wire

Australia and New Zealand's joint Women's World Cup bid team are pulling out all the stops ahead of the FIFA Council's decision on the 2023 tournament host.

world

crime, law and justice

US files broader case against Assange

US prosecutors say the new indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange underscores his efforts to procure and release classified information.