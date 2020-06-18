Hutchinson should resign as leader: Dutton

Embattled Queensland LNP president David Hutchinson has resigned as a consultant for rival politician Clive Palmer, as senior LNP figures call for him to resign as party leader as well.

Clive Palmer says Mr Hutchinson resigned on Wednesday to concentrate on his role as president of the LNP.

But Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says his position as president is still untenable and he must resign over his role in destabilising parliamentary leader Deb Frecklington.

Damning polling on Ms Frecklington’s popularity was recently leaked from LNP headquarters, throwing her leadership into question months out from an election.

The finger has been pointed at Mr Hutchinson and the “backroom boys” of the party.

Federal LNP Queensland MP Mr Dutton says Mr Hutchinson is an “incredibly decent person” but he needs to step down.

“The branch members are outraged that the president of the day would be involved in a campaign to destabilise the state leader,” Mr Dutton told 2GB radio on Thursday.

“He needs to resign now from the position of party president and he needs to do it sooner than later.”