IAG flags stunted growth, no FY dividend

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
IAG has flagged flat growth in gross written premiums ahead of its full-year results. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

insurance

IAG flags stunted growth, no FY dividend

By Steven Deare

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 10:20:27

Insurance Australia Group has flagged flat growth in gross written premiums, and its insurance margin will be lower than forecast, ahead of its full-year results.

IAG, which owns brands including CGU, NRMA and SGIO, said growth in gross written premiums would likely be 1.1 per cent due to lower compulsory third party pricing and COVID-19 impact.

The company had earlier forecast growth would be in low single digit figures.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to fewer new customers, which reduced gross written premiums by about $80 million between March and May.

The amount of new customers has since returned to normal levels in most portfolios, IAG said.

While there had been fewer claims from motorists during the pandemic, this had been partially offset by more claims from landlords and travel operators.

However, the insurer’s anticipated insurance margin of 10.1 per cent would miss earlier guidance of 12.5 to 14.5 per cent.

Natural peril claim costs of $904 million, higher than the expected $850 million, were the main reason. Prior period reserving and negative credit spread were also factors.

The insurer’s cash earnings are expected to be $279 million.

Shareholders will not receive a dividend.

IAG chief executive Peter Harmer said the second half of the financial year had been immensely challenging.

The summer bushfires, drought, COVID-19 and volatility in share markets had impacted financial results, according to Mr Harmer.

The company is due to publish its full-year results on August 7.

