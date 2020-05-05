IAG retains guidance, warns on dividend

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
IAG is retaining its full-year 2020 guidance of "low single digit" gross written premium growth. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Financial Services

IAG retains guidance, warns on dividend

By AAP

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 09:30:22

Insurance Australia Group maintains its 2020 guidance but has flagged “limited” scope to pay a final dividend in September amid uncertainty over the impact of the novel coronavirus.

The pandemic has added to challenges facing Australian insurers, which have yet to recover from a turbulent summer as raging bushfires, drought and hailstorms led to a surge in claims that weighed on their margins.

Australia’s prudential regulator in April asked banks and insurers to consider deferring dividend payouts or use buffers such as dividend reinvestment plans until the impact of the pandemic was better known.

The insurer on Monday said it was retaining its 2020 guidance of “low single digit” gross written premium growth and a reported insurance margin of 12.5 per cent to 14.5 per cent.

IAG added, however, that based on year-to-date investment income outcomes and forecast full-year insurance profit, it saw limited scope to pay a final dividend in September.

The insurer had posted a drop of more than 43 per cent in first-half profit and cut its full-year insurance margin outlook in February.

IAG’s statement did not specify how many virus-related claims it had received so far.

The company’s shares last traded at $5.60, a 25 per cent drop since the start of the year amid a wider market downturn.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

rugby league

NRL players test negative for coronavirus

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

swimming

Sun Yang lodges appeal against suspension

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal against his eight-year suspension to the Swiss federal court.

rugby league

Mitchell sent home from Souths NRL HQ

Latrell Mitchell was one of multiple Souths NRL players sent away from the Rabbitohs training headquarters and taken to get a COVID-19 test.

soccer

A-League prepares for August return: clubs

Wellington Phoenix are among A-League clubs preparing for the competition to resume in August.

news

politics

Australia on verge of heading back to work

Australia's road back to the workplace will become clearer after federal and state leaders receive a top-level briefing on coronavirus safety.

sport

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.