Bids raised amid Infigen takeover battle

Takeover target Infigen Energy’s board has stepped back from its earlier recommendation of the offer by Spanish utility Iberdrola after both rival bidders sweetened their offers.

Australia’s largest listed wind farm operator on Monday told its shareholders to take no action for now, after UAC raised its offer to 86 cents a share, and then favoured bidder Iberdrola immediately followed by raising its bid to 89 cents a share.

Infigen’s board said its board is currently considering developments and will issue a detailed response.

Iberdrola’s latest offer values the Australian company at $864 million.

Shares in Infigen were, however, trading at above the offered price, indicating investors expect both suitors to improved their bids. By 1400 AEST, Infigen shares were up 3.1 per cent to 91.25 cents each.

The company has seen its value surge by more than 50 per cent in the last month after first receiving an 80 cents-a-share offer from UAC, a unit of Philippines conglomerate Ayala Corp.

Infigen had termed the timing of UAC’s hostile bid “opportunistic” and told shareholders to reject the offer.

This was followed by a rival friendly 86 cents a share bid by Iberdrola, an offer which Infigen’s board recommended to shareholders.

The company’s largest shareholder, UK-based investor The Children’s Investment Fund, even signed a pre-bid agreement to sell a 20 per cent stake to the Spanish energy company two months after the offer starts.

On Monday, UAC raised its bid to match Iberdrola’s initial offer and also declared it free of conditions which had irked Infigen.

However, the Spanish company responded immediately with the raised 89 cents offer.

“If both offer prices were equal, we believe that UAC’s offer would be superior given that it has fewer conditions attached to it and UAC has already received FIRB approval,” RBC Capital Markets analyst James Nevin said in a client note.

“We think that Iberdrola may need a reduce the conditions in its offer or offer a higher price in order to make its offer clearly superior and retain the Infigen recommendation,” he added.

Infigen operates assets with a capacity of about 670 megawatts in NSW, SA and WA, Victoria and Queensland. It has another 700 megawatts of renewable capacity under construction.

Iberdrola currently has a 320-megawatt Renewable Energy Park under construction at Port Augusta in South Australia.