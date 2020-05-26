Discover Australian Associated Press

ICAC Commissioner Stephen Rushton is recommending charges relating to security at Sydney University. Image by Peter Rae/AAP PHOTOS

corrupt practices

ICAC wants charges over ‘ghost guard’ scam

By Luke Costin

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 13:46:13

Prosecutors should consider charging a former police officer and five others involved in the University of Sydney “ghost guard” work scam, the NSW anti-corruption watchdog says.

Retired superintendent Dennis Smith engaged in serious corrupt conduct while working as the university’s security operations manager, the Independent Commission Against Corruption said in a report on Tuesday.

Commissioner Stephen Rushton SC said Mr Smith could be prosecuted for bribery and giving false evidence to ICAC.

Over three years to 2018, contracted security guards submitted timesheets worth $500,000 under false identities, slept on the job and sometimes worked 36 hours straight.

In four separate weeks between 2016 and 2018, some $120,000 charged to the university was claimed using the details of ghost guards.

Mr Rushton’s report found the university ignored red flags and didn’t take the steps necessary to prevent corruption.

“Ultimately, while it is difficult to quantify the threat to student and staff safety arising from the corrupt conduct … the practice of ghosting at the university created the likelihood that campus safety was compromised,” the ICAC report states.

“Shifts for guarding services were not performed, performed poorly or undertaken by fatigued guards.”

One employee, Frank Lu, claimed payment for 246.25 hours of work in a single week and dishonestly received $244,091 overall.

He also pitched in to buy a $10,000 Spider-Man pinball machine for Mr Smith as a reward for the former police officer using his position to favour the interests of a security subcontractor.

That subcontractor, SIG, was often picked for ad hoc work that the university’s usual security firm, Sydney Night Patrol, couldn’t perform under its $4.4 million annual contract.

ICAC said the Director of Public Prosecutions should consider charging Mr Lu with fraud offences but not over the pinball machine.

Charges should also be considered against SNP employees Emir Balicevac and Daryl McCreadie, SIG guard George Boutros and SIG boss Taher “Tommy” Sirour.

Mr Balicevac claimed 503 hours of ad hoc work on top of his weekly wage in one week in October 2016.

Mr Smith resigned days before ICAC’s public inquiry in February 2019.

He joined Sydney University in 2012 having been medically discharged from NSW Police in 2005 after 26 years of service.

