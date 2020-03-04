Discover Australian Associated Press

Rain is forecast in Sydney for Thursday's Women's T20 World Cup semi-final double-header at the SCG. Image by David Neilson/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

ICC deny call for T20 WC semis reserve day

By Scott Bailey

March 4, 2020

2020-03-04 12:08:25

Cricket Australia’s request for the ICC to install reserve days for the women’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals has been denied, with heavy rain threatening both of Thursday’s games.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts confirmed on Wednesday a call had been made to the ICC, with heavy rain forecast in the lead up to the double-header in Sydney.

A reserve day was made available for the men in last year’s 50-over World Cup, with New Zealand qualifying by beating India in what was effectively a two-day match.

But no such proviso is in place for the T20 tournaments, meaning both Australia and England could be knocked out without a ball bowled at the SCG.

South Africa and India would in turn play in Sunday’s final at the MCG after topping their groups.

“We’ve asked the question (on a reserve day),” Roberts told SEN.

“It’s not part of the playing conditions and we respect that.

“It gives you cause to reflect and think about how you might improve things in the future. 

“But going into a tournament with a given set of playing conditions and rules, I don’t think it’s time to tinker with (the rules) as much as … I might love that.”

The ICC on Wednesday reasoned that was due to a short turn-around time, however, the gap between the second semi-final and the final is the same as the corresponding fixtures last year.

On both occasions the second semi-final was scheduled for a Thursday, before the Sunday decider.

“The ICC T20 World Cups are short, sharp events where reserve days are factored in for the final,” an ICC spokesman said.

“Allowing for any other reserve days would have extended the length of the event, which isn’t feasible.

“There is a clear and fair alternative should there be no play in any of the semi-finals with the winner of the group progressing.”

England captain Heather Knight admitted on Wednesday she was left frustrated by the lack of a reserve day and perplexed by the different rules between the tournaments.

“It’s obviously frustrating,” she said.

“It would be nice if we could maybe play it in (Melbourne), I don’t know if that’s feasible, it’s probably not.

“If both semi-finals are lost it would be a sad time for the tournament.

“I guess it’s the same for the men’s T20 World Cup, we did check that this morning.

“It is what it is, it is strange.

“It’s obviously going to be a shame if it does happen and I’m sure there will be a lot of pressure on the ICC to change that.”

