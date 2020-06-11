ICC will make T20 WC decision next month

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts has said the T20 World Cup is unlikely to go ahead this year. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

ICC will make T20 WC decision next month

By Ian McCullough

June 11, 2020

2020-06-11 04:38:37

The International Cricket Council insists it will not make a decision on whether this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia will go ahead until next month.

Despite Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts saying last week the event, which is due to run from October 18 until November 15, was “at high risk” the ICC is keen to explore a number of contingency plans before announcing a postponement until 2021.

These plans will take in both this year’s men’s T20 event and the women’s Cricket World Cup which is due to be held in New Zealand from February next year.

“The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision…” ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said after an ICC board meeting on Wednesday.

“The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that.

“We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one. 

“We will continue to consult with our members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players to ensure we make a well informed decision.”

The tournament is due to kick-off in Geelong when Ireland take on Sri Lanka with the final taking place at the MCG. 

Latest sport

cricket

ICC will make T20 WC decision next month

The ICC says it will make a decision on whether the T20 World Cup will go ahead in Australia later this year next month.

tennis

Federer to sit out 2020 after knee surgery

A second knee operation means Roger Federer won't be back playing again in 2020 even if the tour does resume.

Australian rules football

Tigers boosted by Higgins' AFL comeback

Richmond's Jack Higgins will make his AFL return against Collingwood when the season resumes on Thursday night, after undergoing brain surgery last year.

Australian rules football

Power, Crows members eye AFL golden ticket

Port Adelaide and Adelaide members can enter ballots for a 'golden ticket' to the Showdown, with the Power's Keith Thomas warning against re-sales.

rugby league

NRL entry limited to very lucky few

Fewer than 200 spectators in corporate boxes will be allowed into NRL matches on the Central Coast this weekend, with some clubs to welcome members in.

news

epidemic and plague

Virus consequences severe and long-lasting

Australia's GDP could fall by 6.3 per cent if there's a second wave of coronavirus, the OECD says, warning that consequences will be long-lasting regardless.

sport

tennis

Federer to sit out 2020 after knee surgery

A second knee operation means Roger Federer won't be back playing again in 2020 even if the tour does resume.

world

virus diseases

Many European countries reopen borders

The OECD has warned of the economic effects that a second wave of coronavirus infections would cause around the world.