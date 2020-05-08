Discover Australian Associated Press

There are 39 known coronavirus infections in Iceland and only three people remain in hospital. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Iceland almost recovered from virus: govt

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 05:47:17

Iceland has all but eliminated the coronavirus outbreak as 97 per cent of infected patients have recovered and only two new cases have been confirmed in the last week, the government says.

After declaring its first confirmed cases in early March, the north Atlantic island went into a lockdown, closing schools and banning large public gatherings, and it put in place a rigorous testing and tracing strategy to curb the outbreak.

That enabled the country of about 360,000 people to announce a partial re-opening of society in mid-April after the outbreak peaked earlier in the month and showed clear signs of slowing.

“We have been pleasantly surprised to see a very fast deceleration of the pandemic in Iceland. However, it is extremely important to remain vigilant and minimise the risk of a renewed outbreak,” chief epidemiologist Thorolfur Gudnason said in a statement.

Iceland has performed tests on 51,663 inhabitants, or more than 14 per cent of people overall – a great proportion than in almost any other country, thanks in part to its small population.

Most restrictions were eased on Monday, with the opening of schools, hair salons and museums, and gatherings of up to 50 people now allowed.

The government said “57 per cent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 were already isolated in quarantine when they were diagnosed, which is believed to underline the effectiveness of those measures in combating the spread of the virus”.

A two-metre social distancing rule will remain in place for some time, while gyms and pools will stay closed. Businesses requiring close proximity with customers would be allowed to resume and all children’s activities are back to normal, it said.

A total of 1799 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iceland, and 1750 of those are no longer infected. There are now only 39 known infections and three people hospitalised by the virus.

Ten people diagnosed with the virus have died, seven of whom were over 70 years old.

Since the outbreak, the government has injected about $US2 billion ($A3.1 billion) into the tourism-dependant economy in financial aid to businesses as well as measures to help vulnerable groups, students and jobseekers.

