Medicos’ dinner party link to Tas outbreak

Australia’s chief medical officer was speaking about a rumour when he linked an “illegal dinner party” of medical staff to a COVID-19 outbreak in northwest Tasmania, the state’s premier says.

Two hospitals in Burnie at the centre of the outbreak were closed on Monday, with about 1200 staff and their families, up to 5000 people in total, told to quarantine for two weeks.

A cluster of more than 60 coronavirus cases, including 45 staff, has been linked to the facilities.

Professor Brendan Murphy, the country’s chief medical officer, was briefing a select committee of New Zealand MPs about Australia’s response to the pandemic when he spoke about outbreak in Tasmania.

“We thought we were doing really well in the last week then we had a cluster of 49 cases in a hospital in Tasmania just over the weekend, most of them went to an illegal dinner party of medical workers,” he told the committee via video link on Tuesday.

Premier Peter Gutwein said police will investigate the matter but the state’s contact tracing had not identified a dinner party of health workers.

“To be frank, Brendan was commenting on a rumour,” Mr Gutwein told reporters.

“However, I accept that this is a serious allegation and it’s something that needs to be followed up. So we will retrace our steps.”

The North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital are undergoing a deep clean by specialist teams after shutting their doors following a spike in cases.

Forty-seven new cases were confirmed in the northwest over the Easter holidays.

Tasmania’s overall virus tally stands at 150, with five elderly people having died.

State Public Health Director Mark Veitch said authorities are investigating the outbreak’s link to the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship.

The first three people to die in Tasmania had been passengers on the vessel, but the two most recent fatalities, who both died at the North West Regional Hospital, were not.

“They had moved through several hospitals in the northwest in the lead-up to their final, fatal illness,” Dr Veitch said.

“Understanding exactly the routes of transmission to them, where they caught the infection, is part of the investigation.”

The Ruby Princess is being explored as the origin of the outbreak but “we are keeping our mind open”, Dr Veitch said.

The state has called in members of the Australian Defence Force and Australian Medical Assistance Teams to help progressively get the closed hospitals’ services back online.

It is hoped the emergency department will reopen in days.

Patients have been moved to Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe, while virus testing is being increased in the outbreak region.