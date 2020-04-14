Medicos’ dinner party link to Tas outbreak

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A dinner party attended by medical workers is linked to a COVID-19 outbreak in northwest Tasmania. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

government health care

Medicos’ dinner party link to Tas outbreak

By Ben McKay and Ethan James

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 13:24:30

Australia’s chief medical officer was speaking about a rumour when he linked an “illegal dinner party” of medical staff to a COVID-19 outbreak in northwest Tasmania, the state’s premier says. 

Two hospitals in Burnie at the centre of the outbreak were closed on Monday, with about 1200 staff and their families, up to 5000 people in total, told to quarantine for two weeks. 

A cluster of more than 60 coronavirus cases, including 45 staff, has been linked to the facilities.

Professor Brendan Murphy, the country’s chief medical officer, was briefing a select committee of New Zealand MPs about Australia’s response to the pandemic when he spoke about outbreak in Tasmania. 

“We thought we were doing really well in the last week then we had a cluster of 49 cases in a hospital in Tasmania just over the weekend, most of them went to an illegal dinner party of medical workers,” he told the committee via video link on Tuesday. 

Premier Peter Gutwein said police will investigate the matter but the state’s contact tracing had not identified a dinner party of health workers. 

“To be frank, Brendan was commenting on a rumour,” Mr Gutwein told reporters. 

“However, I accept that this is a serious allegation and it’s something that needs to be followed up. So we will retrace our steps.”

The North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital are undergoing a deep clean by specialist teams after shutting their doors following a spike in cases. 

Forty-seven new cases were confirmed in the northwest over the Easter holidays. 

Tasmania’s overall virus tally stands at 150, with five elderly people having died. 

State Public Health Director Mark Veitch said authorities are investigating the outbreak’s link to the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship. 

The first three people to die in Tasmania had been passengers on the vessel, but the two most recent fatalities, who both died at the North West Regional Hospital, were not. 

“They had moved through several hospitals in the northwest in the lead-up to their final, fatal illness,” Dr Veitch said. 

“Understanding exactly the routes of transmission to them, where they caught the infection, is part of the investigation.”

The Ruby Princess is being explored as the origin of the outbreak but “we are keeping our mind open”, Dr Veitch said. 

The state has called in members of the Australian Defence Force and Australian Medical Assistance Teams to help progressively get the closed hospitals’ services back online.

It is hoped the emergency department will reopen in days. 

Patients have been moved to Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe, while virus testing is being increased in the outbreak region.

Latest news

government health care

Medicos' dinner party link to Tas outbreak

Australia's Chief Medical Officer says medical workers went to an illegal dinner party in northwest Tasmania, where a coronavirus cluster has shut hospitals.

health

SA nurse tests positive to COVID-19

SA Health says a nurse working with COVID-19 patients in the Royal Adelaide Hospital has tested positive to the virus.

health

NSW virus cases stay low, premier cautious

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW has risen by just seven but the premier has warned against complacency and announced a lift in community testing.

health

More virus tests check on community spread

Any relaxing of the restrictions in place to curb the spread of coronavirus in Australia is still many weeks away, the prime minister says.

disease

NSW aged care worker, resident get virus

A western Sydney aged care worker who went to work for six days while she was sick has tested positive to COVID-19, with a resident also testing positive.

news

health

SA nurse tests positive to COVID-19

SA Health says a nurse working with COVID-19 patients in the Royal Adelaide Hospital has tested positive to the virus.

sport

rugby league

Qld Premier doubts Origin can go ahead

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she doubts whether the 2020 State of Origin series can go ahead during the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Ardern's tribute to Boris' NZ nurse Jenny

Jacinda Ardern has used her Facebook account to send well-wishes to Kiwi Jenny McGee, a nurse that UK PM Boris Johnson has told the world saved his life.