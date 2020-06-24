Discover Australian Associated Press

The IMF forecasts Australia's economy will shrink by 4.5pct in 2020 and grow by 4pct in 2021. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

economy (general)

IMF warns against ending virus supports

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 18:06:51

The International Monetary Fund is warning governments not to abruptly cut off support such as wage subsidies and increased unemployment benefits just as their economies are getting back on their feet.

And it says once those economic supports are withdrawn, they should be replaced with broader spending on climate change action and social safety nets.

In its June update on the world economic outlook, the IMF forecasts Australia’s economy will shrink by 4.5 per cent in 2020 and grow by four per cent in 2021.

This is a 2.2-point improvement on its April outlook.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says this is a stark contrast with other nations.

“According to the IMF, the economic outlook for Australia is the second-best among all advanced economies, second only to (South) Korea,” he said.

Overall, the IMF is now projecting a deeper global recession, shrinking by 4.9 per cent this year, and slower recovery than it did in April.

IMF economic counsellor Gita Gopinath puts the deterioration down to worse-than-anticipated outcomes in the first half of the year and more persistent social distancing measures in the back end.

In advanced economies, the outlook notes people started voluntarily social distancing well before lockdowns, leading to a drop in spending, and this pointed to a continued fear of contagion that was likely to slow the economic recovery.

“Given the tremendous uncertainty, policymakers should remain vigilant and policies will need to adapt as the situation evolves,” Dr Gopinath said.

The IMF says a gradual exit from targeted fiscal support is vital “to avoid precipitating sudden income losses and bankruptcies just as the economy is beginning to regain its footing”.

It says wage subsidies, cash transfers, credit guarantees to business and widened criteria for unemployment payments should be replaced by public investment to accelerate the recovery and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

There should also be an expanded social safety net in place for some time, plus subsidies to businesses to take on workers and more money for training.

The Morrison government is considering what to do after its JobKeeper wage subsidies and doubled JobSeeker unemployment payment end in September.

Mr Frydenberg will reveal the response to a review of the programs when he hands down an economic statement on July 23.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers says the IMF’s comments highlight the dangers of any “snapback” in these policies “which could jeopardise the recovery before it even gets going”.

“Failing to heed the advice of the IMF, the Reserve Bank and others would mean even more Australians are left behind by this government during the first recession in three decades,” he told AAP in a statement.

