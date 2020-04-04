Immunity certificates would be ‘dangerous’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A suggestion for immunity certificates for coronavirus has been dismissed by a UK health expert. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Immunity certificates would be ‘dangerous’

By Mike Bedigan, PA

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 10:18:39

Immunity certificates for people who have recovered from coronavirus would be “dangerous” and unnecessary, a UK health expert has said.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a press conference on Thursday that the government was considering the documents to allow people to “get back, as much as possible, to normal life”.

But Eleanor Riley, Professor of Immunology and Infectious Disease at the University of Edinburgh, said that such certificates would give people a “sense of false security” about the disease.

“It’s not something that we’ve ever done before. When we vaccinate people, particularly for certain diseases where they’re going to travel overseas… we give people a certificate saying they have been vaccinated,” she said.

“But that certificate doesn’t say they are immune and there’s a difference. We don’t know yet whether somebody who has had this virus is immune.

“They have antibodies, they’ve clearly been exposed, yet will those antibodies protect them against reinfection? I’m not sure that we know that.

“So to give a certificate saying somebody is immune, I think is actually quite dangerous because: A, we don’t know if it’s true and B, it could give people a slight sense of false security, where they start to do things that they wouldn’t otherwise do.

“I think it’s very risky and I don’t think it’s necessary.”

The Department of Health said it could not currently provide further information on the plan to issue certificates as it was “too early in the science of immunity”.

Latest data shows 2,921 people died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, as of 5pm Wednesday.

The total is up by 569 from 2,352 the day before and is the biggest day-on-day increase so far.

Latest sport

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

rugby league

Broncos want NRL support for NRLW players

Brisbane Broncos NRLW boss Tain Drinkwater believes the time is right for the NRL to consider funding the NRLW salary cap to help the women's game survive.

Australian rules football

AFL officials ready for big call on season

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan and the game's administrators face a series of big decisions in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Australian rules football

Burke's AFLW plea to administrators

Western Bulldogs AFLW coach Nathan Burke has pleaded with the AFL to make sure the national women's competition thrives beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Summer Olympics

AOC's Coates takes $120,000 pay cut

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates is taking a 20 per cent pay cut but will still be paid more than $475,000 by the Olympic organisation.

news

virus diseases

NSW police crackdown on virus isolation

The NSW public will be forced to spend more time at home as police enforce self-isolation measures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

sport

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

world

virus diseases

World havoc as virus cases top one million

Global cases of the coronavirus have exceeded one million, with more than 53,000 fatalities and world economies struggling as a result.