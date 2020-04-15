Impact of bushfire crisis still evident

The blackened western half of Kangaroo Island is a stark reminder of Australia’s devastating bushfire season.

“We’ve had no rain here to speak of, so it’s still black,” the South Australian island’s mayor Michael Pengilly says.

“The effect of bushfires is still totally evident to everybody.”

Communities impacted by Australia’s unprecedented bushfire crisis had only just started down the long road to recovery when coronavirus restrictions hit.

“It’s just a bloody tough time, quite frankly,” Mr Pengilly says.

Orders to stay home have replaced campaigns enticing visitors to return to bushfire-affected locations that would normally have been teeming with tourists over Easter and school holidays.

Coronavirus has been a double whammy after the traumatic experience of prolonged bushfires, says Eurobodalla Mayor Liz Innes from the NSW south coast.

“It’s obviously now having an even more devastating impact on those small businesses that were already shattered,” Ms Innes says.

Many people are in shock. Many are struggling, she says.

“I know there is an enormous amount of help out there but I think there may just even be this added perception now that COVID-19 has taken over and people are feeling very fearful that we are going to be forgotten through all of this.

“We have a massive, massive task ahead of us just as far as bushfire recovery is concerned.”

She says now more than ever, it is important the spotlight remains on helping people recover from the bushfires.

“We haven’t been forgotten. It’s just making sure that we get those messages out to our community.”

National Bushfire Recovery Agency coordinator Andrew Colvin has also reassured communities that recovery efforts continue after the bushfires that killed 33 people and destroyed more than 3000 homes across Australia.

“We will ensure Australians get the support they need in these challenging times. I want to make sure no one is left behind; we’re all on the road to recovery together,” he tweeted after meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday.

More than 233,000 people and 12,000 businesses have so far received help, Mr Colvin says.

Mr Pengilly believes the state and federal governments are providing enough resources to aid the bushfire recovery, although he notes temporary housing is a critical concern on Kangaroo Island.

“The challenge is not to forget about the fire areas and also to deal with COVID-19,” he adds.

Mr Pengilly says the coronavirus outbreak and restrictions have not hampered the clean-up and recovery work in Kangaroo Island’s burnt-out west.

“I’d be right in saying that COVID-19 has actually had a limited effect on the recovery from the fires.

“It may have slowed things down a bit, but I’m pretty confident in saying it’s still progressing reasonably well.”

In places like Kangaroo Island and Victoria’s vast East Gippsland region, BlazeAid numbers have reduced due to COVID-19 restrictions but many volunteers have stayed on to help farmers rebuild fencing.

East Gippsland Mayor John White notes the virus restrictions are not only impacting businesses already reeling from the bushfires and drought, but also every other business.

“With no tourists going through, they’re basically saying to us now some of these more remote towns and our rural communities are like ghost towns,” Mr White says.

The mayors stress that bushfire recovery remains a top priority.

“We haven’t lost focus with the fire because we’re so keen to see these people get their homes back,” Mr White says.

In East Gippsland, coronavirus is an added challenge after drought and bushfires.

“I suppose by now resilience is in our DNA,” Mr White says.

“We had a bit of practice before this happened to us.”

Ms Innes also speaks of the resilience in the NSW south coast community.

The bushfire recovery centre in Batemans Bay, where more than 5000 households registered for assistance, has closed but council employees will man a hotline to help people access support.

“We knew after what we’d been through with the bushfires that this is a long road,” Ms Innes says.

“This is going to take years. The economic impact just of the bushfires is going to take us years and years to recover from.”

A national royal commission and separate NSW, Victorian and South Australian inquiries into the bushfires are continuing their work, albeit virtually instead of face-to-face due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements still plans to hold hearings, starting with an online ceremonial sitting on Thursday, and deliver advice to government ahead of the next bushfire season.

“We’ve got to make it so that future generations are not left with this decimation that we’re left with,” Mr Pengilly says.