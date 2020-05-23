In times of crisis; we all need an UGG

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Consumer desire to buy Australian has been COVID-19 silver lining for Hannah Watts' UGG Since 1974 Image by GCPR PHOTO

Tourism and Leisure

In times of crisis; we all need an UGG

By AAP

May 23, 2020

2020-05-23 14:10:07

The profound economic impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic has forever changed lives and livelihoods but for Gold Coast business UGG Since 1974, resilience and the desire for consumers to buy quality, local Australian made product has been their silver-lining to this crisis.

Hannah and Todd Watts are third-generation owners of the Miami-based business which has manufactured premium sheepskin boots and accessories from their bespoke workshop for over 45 years.

“When COVID-19 initially hit, it was a pretty tumultuous time because we’re heavily reliant on international tourists physically visiting our bricks and mortar stores. Literally overnight, our manufacturing staff went from 15 down to 2,” explains Hannah, co-owner and general manager. “Thankfully there has been a huge momentum shift in Australians really looking to where products are designed and manufactured.”

The reinvigorated interest in finding, supporting, and buying local, quality Australian made products over cheaper imported versions from overseas has given UGG Since 1974 a lifeline.

“With Australians reassessing where their products are coming from and determined to support local industry or small business, within a few days of this momentum shift, we were able to put everyone back in work at the workshop,” says Hannah. “That’s 40-odd staff able to roll along thanks to Australians making the economy grow by choosing where to spend their money.”

Buying Australian has a knock-on effect on other businesses too.

“We source all of our sheepskin from Australian farmers. So, the demand for our brand increasing has that knock-on effect back to the farmers breeding the sheep themselves, the wool classers, the thread suppliers, packaging suppliers, and courier drivers, and so on,” says Hannah. “It’s massive, in terms of importance, on what Australian business can do when they’re supported.”

The fact we’re all bunkering down at home as temperatures drop, can’t hurt sales of the humble sheepskin boot either. But, buyer beware, not all sheepskin boots are created equal and some products declaring they’re ‘Australian made’ might only be somewhat true.

“There are hundreds of companies that have UGG or some derivative of UGG in their name. As a consumer, shopping online, it is very difficult. You cannot touch or feel the quality and whilst many claim ‘Australian sheepskin’ or ‘Australian owned’ the truth is the majority of UGG boots are not made in Australia,” explains Hannah. “Companies can import fully constructed UGGs in flat packs from overseas, glue the soles on in Australia and put the green and gold, Australian Made tag on them.”

Hannah estimates there are five UGG companies ‘doing the right thing’ from start to finish in Australia. Price is often a good indication. Quality Merino sheepskin and hand-crafted Australian UGGs will cost more than what you’ll find at Target.

“I think people are also jumping on board with the ‘buy less, buy better’ philosophy. It’s better for the environment too,” says Hannah. “The only problem for us is, customers only need to buy a pair of our UGGS every ten years or so! They’re handmade from A-grade Merino sheepskin, they last for years and years!”  

* This feature has been produced in collaboration with City of Gold Coast 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

West Coast chasing AFL cap exemption

West Coast have asked for permission to use extra football staff to ease the burden of their temporary relocation to Queensland when the AFL season restarts.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven interviewed by police

Geelong star Jack Steven has reportedly been interviewed by police over the events surrounding the stab wound he suffered last weekend.

rugby league

Cody Walker cops two-game NRL suspension

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been suspended for two NRL games for his role in a street fight in December.

tennis

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper dies

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper, who twice won the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon and the US Open, has died aged 83.

Australian rules football

Curtain-raisers key to AFL match practice

Luke Beveridge says small-sided practice matches or training sessions between clubs would need to happen on AFL game day given cuts to football departments.

news

politics

Australian virus death toll climbs to 102

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese says the $60 billion mistake in the JobKeeper program raise questions about the government's competence to manage the recovery.

sport

Australian rules football

West Coast chasing AFL cap exemption

West Coast have asked for permission to use extra football staff to ease the burden of their temporary relocation to Queensland when the AFL season restarts.

world

air and space accident

Pakistan plane crashes with 99 on board

A Pakistan airliner carrying 99 people has crashed in a residential area of the city of Karachi after losing power in both engines.