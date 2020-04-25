‘Inadequate’ survey of UNESCO area in NSW

Experts believe a biodiversity survey in the Blue Mountains area to be flooded by the raising of Sydney’s Warragamba Dam has not adequately assessed the area’s UNESCO status.

One of the reasons for the Greater Blue Mountains Area’s world heritage listing is its natural values and, in particular, its diversity of eucalypt species.

The area, spanning more than one million hectares, is a centre of diversification for “eucalypt evolution and radiation” and includes more than 90 eucalypt species, UNESCO says.

The NSW government is planning to raise the Warragamba Dam wall by at least 14 metres which experts believe could lead to the inundation of 1000 hectares of world heritage area and 3700 hectares of surrounding national park.

Joan Domicelj prepared the official nomination that saw the Greater Blue Mountains Area added to the world heritage list in 2000.

“It’s fundamental – the diversity of eucalypt is one of the pillars of the nomination,” she told AAP.

Under the world heritage guidelines, any likely impact on the Blue Mountains’ outstanding universal value needs to be fully considered in any planning decisions.

Consultants SMEC carried out an assessment of vegetation in the area under old legislation, which requires a targeted survey only of threatened species -leaving all other species out.

The relevant legislation was updated to the Biodiversity Conservation Act just before the assessment for the wall raising started.

The consultants spent 106 hours collecting information on two threatened species – eucalyptus benthamii and eucalyptus glaucina – despite guidelines stating 480 hours of work was required, documents seen by AAP reveal.

Ecologist Dr Steve Douglas is concerned world heritage values haven’t been adequately addressed as there could be more than a dozen eucalypt species affected by the wall-raising, primarily through flooding and erosion.

“This is something they are obliged to do under commonwealth law.” he told AAP.

In a submission to a NSW parliamentary inquiry on the project, Dr Douglas said the ecological survey should be thorough rather than being rushed through.

Community group Give a Dam also said the assessment didn’t meet world heritage standards.

“It’s woefully inadequate and does not meet the standards required by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee,” spokesman Harry Burkitt told AAP.

An Infrastructure NSW spokeswoman told AAP in a statement that the assessment has so far included detailed mapping, targeted surveys and assessment of flora and fauna species in accordance with relevant guidelines.

The project came under scrutiny after AAP revealed the Berejiklian government was actually planning to raise the dam abutments at each end of the wall by 17 metres to allow for future modifications to hold back additional water.

The project’s environmental impact statement will be released for public comment in 2020. It will then be subject to federal government approval.

The World Heritage Committee, which selects sites for UNESCO’s world heritage list, expressed concerns over the project and will review the statement before the federal government’s decision.