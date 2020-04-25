‘Inadequate’ survey of UNESCO area in NSW

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Environmentalists are critical of a survey of the impact of a higher dam wall in the Blue Mountains. Image by Dominica Sanda/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

‘Inadequate’ survey of UNESCO area in NSW

By Dominica Sanda

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 14:11:00

Experts believe a biodiversity survey in the Blue Mountains area to be flooded by the raising of Sydney’s Warragamba Dam has not adequately assessed the area’s UNESCO status.

One of the reasons for the Greater Blue Mountains Area’s world heritage listing is its natural values and, in particular, its diversity of eucalypt species.

The area, spanning more than one million hectares, is a centre of diversification for “eucalypt evolution and radiation” and includes more than 90 eucalypt species, UNESCO says. 

The NSW government is planning to raise the Warragamba Dam wall by at least 14 metres which experts believe could lead to the inundation of 1000 hectares of world heritage area and 3700 hectares of surrounding national park.

Joan Domicelj prepared the official nomination that saw the Greater Blue Mountains Area added to the world heritage list in 2000.

“It’s fundamental – the diversity of eucalypt is one of the pillars of the nomination,” she told AAP.

Under the world heritage guidelines, any likely impact on the Blue Mountains’ outstanding universal value needs to be fully considered in any planning decisions.

Consultants SMEC carried out an assessment of vegetation in the area under old legislation, which requires a targeted survey only of threatened species -leaving all other species out.

The relevant legislation was updated to the Biodiversity Conservation Act just before the assessment for the wall raising started.

The consultants spent 106 hours collecting information on two threatened species – eucalyptus benthamii and eucalyptus glaucina – despite guidelines stating 480 hours of work was required, documents seen by AAP reveal.

Ecologist Dr Steve Douglas is concerned world heritage values haven’t been adequately addressed as there could be more than a dozen eucalypt species affected by the wall-raising, primarily through flooding and erosion.

“This is something they are obliged to do under commonwealth law.” he told AAP.

In a submission to a NSW parliamentary inquiry on the project, Dr Douglas said the ecological survey should be thorough rather than being rushed through.

Community group Give a Dam also said the assessment didn’t meet world heritage standards.

“It’s woefully inadequate and does not meet the standards required by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee,” spokesman Harry Burkitt told AAP.

An Infrastructure NSW spokeswoman told AAP in a statement that the assessment has so far included detailed mapping, targeted surveys and assessment of flora and fauna species in accordance with relevant guidelines.

The project came under scrutiny after AAP revealed the Berejiklian government was actually planning to raise the dam abutments at each end of the wall by 17 metres to allow for future modifications to hold back additional water.

The project’s environmental impact statement will be released for public comment in 2020. It will then be subject to federal government approval.

The World Heritage Committee, which selects sites for UNESCO’s world heritage list, expressed concerns over the project and will review the statement before the federal government’s decision.

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains including Nick Farr-Jones have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

rugby league

NRL to have final say on season: V'landys

Peter V'landys has not yet reached an agreement with Channel Nine and Foxtel over the season structure, but the NRL will make the final decision.

rugby league

Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

South Sydney have confirmed via social media that fullback Latrell Mitchell has been locked in for the 2021 NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call in May

The AFL's decision on how the 2020 season will restart has been put back to mid-May as it awaits further advice from relevant government and health authorities.

rugby league

NRL broadcasters agree on May 28: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has reiterated the NRL competition intends to resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined next week.

news

politics

National virus death toll reaches 80

Tasmania recorded its tenth coronavirus death, bringing fatalities across the nation to 80.

sport

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains including Nick Farr-Jones have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.