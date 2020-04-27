COVID-19 restrictions to be eased in Qld

Family picnics and weekend drives are back and national parks will reopen in Queensland from next weekend after just three COVID-19 cases were recorded overnight on Saturday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk says the easing of stay-at-home restrictions would start at midnight on Friday.

It means from Saturday, people can travel 50km from their residence to visit parks, have a picnic and jet ski, while shopping for non-essential items is also permitted.

However, the premier has warned that movement was “limited to members of your own household”.

“We will be able to lift some of the stay-at-home restrictions and…we really need the public to 100 per cent co-operate.” she told reporters on Sunday.

“If we do see mass gatherings, I will not hesitate to clamp back down.”

She said the 50km limit was to avoid large scale movements of people between places like “Cairns to Townsville” and borders would remain closed.

Health Minister Steven Miles said there were just 98 active cases across the state with Queensland’s toll sitting at 1030.

Three new cases were recorded overnight while another was added from previous testing. There are 18 people in hospital, of which six are in intensive care with five on ventilators.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young asked people in vulnerable categories, such as over 65 years of age with existing ailments, to consider weekdays, rather than weekends, to get out of the house.

Of concern was that of the two cases announced on Saturday, they had yet to determine where one person contracted COVID-19.

“Although we only had two cases yesterday, one of them was locally acquired in North Brisbane, and we’re still trying to find the source of that case,” she said.

Deputy LNP opposition leader Tim Mander said if the Labor government wanted to get the economy moving then, despite lifting stay-at-home restrictions, it should also reopen schools.

“If we want to get our economy going again it’s really important to get our kids back in schools as quickly as possible,” Mr Mander said.

Independent Schools Queensland (ISQ) want Year 11 and 12 students to return amid COVID-19 restrictions so they’re not disadvantaged compared to their interstate counterparts.

Schools are open only for students of essential workers and vulnerable children until May 22 in Queensland. A decision on when they fully reopen will be made by May 15.

ISQ Executive Director David Robertson stated in his letter to Ms Palaszcuk that every effort should be made to minimise disruption to the continuity of quality teaching and learning.

“With Queensland adopting the ATAR for tertiary entrance from this year, it is important that Queensland students are not disadvantaged compared to their counterparts in other states and territories,” he wrote.

Queensland Teachers Union president Kevin Bates told AAP if there was a partial return to school then priority should be given to Prep and Year 1 at primary schools and Year 11 and Year 12 at secondary institutions.