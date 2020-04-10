Independent schools will be forced to open

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Independent schools won't have option to shut their doors for term two amid the coronavirus crisis. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Independent schools will be forced to open

By Matt Coughlan

April 10, 2020

2020-04-10 15:24:50

Independent schools will be forced to open in term two with the federal government threatening to pull funding if closures remain in place

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan said independent schools no longer have the option to shut their doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They must provide a forum, they must keep their schools open so those students that can’t be cared for at home can attend,” he told Sky News on Thursday.

Schools ignoring the government order will risk funding.

“We have made it a condition that they are open to be able to provide that environment for those students, who can’t safely learn at home, to be able to learn,” Mr Tehan said.

The minister said medical experts continued to assure the government it is safe for schools to open.

He said working parents that couldn’t accommodate home learning needed to have the option of sending children to school.

“If they’re working we do not want them to have to make that decision between going to work and staying at home and educating their children,” he said.

State and territory schools are taking different approaches, but all remain open.

In NSW and Victoria students are being told to stay at home if they can, while WA and the NT are encouraging parents to send children. 

But schools across the country are remaining open despite large swathes of society being shut down.

“We want schools to be open so parents don’t have to make that choice,” Mr Tehan said.

“Essential workers are anyone who is working to help us get through this pandemic.”

He also raised the prospect of year 12 students attending one or two days a week to complete practical learning.

Mr Tehan also flagged an announcement to help universities, which have seen revenue smashed with border closures cruelling the lucrative international student market.

“I understand the impact in the drop in international students has had on their revenue,” he said.

“I’ll have more to say on this in the coming days.”

The federal government has ruled out year 12 students attending an extra year of school because of coronavirus disruptions.

The Australian National University will use the year 11 results of students applying for undergraduate spots to make them an offer in August.

Latest sport

rugby league

Players to seek new pay deal with NRL

NRL players union boss Clint Newton wants to reopen talks with the league about how much the players will get paid this season.

rugby league

NRL insist they're working with government

The NRL hasn't discussed its plan to resume its competition next month with NSW health minister Brad Hazzard.

rugby league

NRL open to extended TV deal: V'landys

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys says the NRL are open to looking at a reworked and extended television rights deal when it meets with broadcasters next week.

rugby league

NRL eye contingencies for contamination

The NRL will look at ways games can be made up in their reworked schedule in the event someone catches coronavirus and matches have to be postponed.

rugby league

NRL veteran questions mooted May return

Former Rugby League Players' Association representative James Graham says fans should be cautious about the mooted May 28 resumption of the NRL.

news

politics

Australia 'on cusp' of virus dying out

Australia is close to the point at which COVID-19 cases begin to decline, but only if social distancing continues, the deputy chief medical officer says.

sport

rugby league

Players to seek new pay deal with NRL

NRL players union boss Clint Newton wants to reopen talks with the league about how much the players will get paid this season.

world

health

China says new coronavirus cases lower

There were 42 new coronavirus cases in China over the past 24 hours, compared to an increase of 61 a day earlier, the nation's health commission says.