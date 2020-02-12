Independent seeks PM meeting on climate

An independent MP planning to introduce a climate change bill to federal parliament is hoping to meet with the prime minister and clinch government support for her proposal.

Zali Steggall’s draft bill would rubber-stamp net zero emissions by 2050 and set up a climate change commission.

Ms Steggall unveiled the plan on Monday and is now seeking meetings with both Mr Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese to garner support.

“I’m putting forward the case on behalf of all Australians,” she said.

“They have had enough with the politics of this and they want this place, the parliament, to get on with the job.”

The Warringah MP won her NSW seat from former prime minister Tony Abbott on a platform focused on climate action.

Mr Abbott abolished the climate commission, created by Labor, two years into its existence when he became prime minister in 2013.

More than 20,000 people have so far supported Ms Steggall’s bill online through a dedicated website, which assists them to contact their local MP about supporting the legislation.

Bills introduced by independent MPs don’t usually progress through parliament as they’re pushed to the bottom of the priority list by the government.

Labor’s energy spokesman Mark Butler said while the opposition welcomed efforts to progress climate action, the government would have to allow debate on the bill in parliament.

A fresh round of infighting has broken out within the coalition over climate and energy after the government promised $4 million for a feasibility study into a coal-fired power station in Queensland.

The Nationals are cheerleading for the project but moderate Liberals want greater climate action, particularly in the face of public pressure after the devastating bushfire season.