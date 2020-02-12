Independent seeks PM meeting on climate

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Federal Labor has kept the door open to independent Zali Steggall's climate change bill. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Independent seeks PM meeting on climate

By Rebecca Gredley

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 06:33:47

An independent MP planning to introduce a climate change bill to federal parliament is hoping to meet with the prime minister and clinch government support for her proposal.

Zali Steggall’s draft bill would rubber-stamp net zero emissions by 2050 and set up a climate change commission.

Ms Steggall unveiled the plan on Monday and is now seeking meetings with both Mr Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese to garner support.

“I’m putting forward the case on behalf of all Australians,” she said.

“They have had enough with the politics of this and they want this place, the parliament, to get on with the job.”

The Warringah MP won her NSW seat from former prime minister Tony Abbott on a platform focused on climate action.

Mr Abbott abolished the climate commission, created by Labor, two years into its existence when he became prime minister in 2013.

More than 20,000 people have so far supported Ms Steggall’s bill online through a dedicated website, which assists them to contact their local MP about supporting the legislation.

Bills introduced by independent MPs don’t usually progress through parliament as they’re pushed to the bottom of the priority list by the government.

Labor’s energy spokesman Mark Butler said while the opposition welcomed efforts to progress climate action, the government would have to allow debate on the bill in parliament.

A fresh round of infighting has broken out within the coalition over climate and energy after the government promised $4 million for a feasibility study into a coal-fired power station in Queensland.

The Nationals are cheerleading for the project but moderate Liberals want greater climate action, particularly in the face of public pressure after the devastating bushfire season.

Latest news

politics

Independent seeks PM meeting on climate

An independent MP is hoping to discuss her climate change bill with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a bid to gain government support for the plan.

weather

NSW still cleaning up after massive deluge

A massive clean-up is underway after heavy rainfalls and strong winds hit Sydney and parts of NSW, boosting dam levels and extinguishing long-burning bushfires.

crime, law and justice

Australia cannot deport Aboriginal people

Two men are seeking damages for false imprisonment as the High Court ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens", presenting a hurdle to their deportation.

politics

Morrison seeks indigenous role in gap plan

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will deliver the latest Closing the Gap annual report, saying things are better but we haven't made the progress we should have.

crime, law and justice

Gobbo admits knowing of gangland kill plot

Lawyer X Nicola Gobbo admits she knew of a plot by one of her clients to get a new trial by killing his co-accused in a drug case, a royal commission has heard.

news

weather

NSW still cleaning up after massive deluge

A massive clean-up is underway after heavy rainfalls and strong winds hit Sydney and parts of NSW, boosting dam levels and extinguishing long-burning bushfires.

sport

National Basketball Association (North American Professional)

Dallas Mavericks cut 'class act' Broekhoff

Ryan Broekhoff received praise from fellow Australian Joe Ingles after news broke the Dallas Mavericks had axed the Victorian sharpshooter.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.