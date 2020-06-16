India eyes train carriages for virus beds

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
India's government is considering using up to 500 rail carriages as makeshift coronavirus wards. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

India eyes train carriages for virus beds

By AAP

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 19:18:39

India’s home minister has offered 500 railway carriages for use as makeshift coronavirus hospital wards as the capital New Delhi struggles to contain a spike in cases.

Amit Shah, India’s second-most powerful politician behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was set to convene a meeting on Monday with all major political parties represented on the deteriorating situation in the capital.

Delhi has about 9000 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients among public and private hospitals, but a state government panel of experts has said Delhi will need at least 15,000 beds by the end of June.

The health ministry reported a jump of more than 11,000 new infections nationwide for a third-consecutive day, taking the total caseload to more than 332,000, including 9520 deaths.

India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the US, Russia and Brazil.

In Pakistan, the number of infected people neared 145,000 on Monday as leaders warned coronavirus could sweep through the population.

They say the number of infections might double by the end of June and is likely to hit 1.2 million by July 31 if Pakistan’s 220 million people continue to flout basic precautions like wearing a mask.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umer, who also heads the government’s COVID-19 command centre, warns the virus will rampage through Pakistan unless there is “a change in our attitude toward the virus”, which ends the relentless refusal of most in Pakistan to social distance and wear masks in public.

However, he defended Pakistan’s easing of lockdown restrictions, saying the country’s economy would collapse under the burden of a total shutdown. Pakistan has stepped back on some easing of restrictions, closing markets on the weekend and extending closures of large wedding halls, restaurants, gyms and large gatherings.

Pakistan’s doctors have pleaded for stricter lockdowns saying the struggling health care system is already straining under the escalating numbers of infections.

Pakistan has recorded 2729 deaths since mid March.

Indonesia has reported 1017 new infections and 64 more deaths, the highest COVID-19 toll in a single day in the nation to date.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Monday the total number of cases in Indonesia had  reached 39,294, while deaths had increased to 2198.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus stands at 15,123.

In the Philippines, the health ministry on Monday confirmed 10 more coronavirus deaths and 490 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 1098 while confirmed cases had reached 26,420.

President Rodrigo Duterte was set to decide later on Monday if quarantine measures in the capital should be relaxed or extended.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL Tribunal bans Eagles' McGovern

West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern will miss Saturday night's clash with Brisbane after the AFL Tribunal upheld his ban.

rugby league

Knights re-sign Ponga on rich NRL deal

The Newcastle Knights have re-signed star fullback Kalyn Ponga until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

rugby league

Raiders apply to return home to Canberra

The Canberra Raiders are working with officials on returning to GIO Stadium as soon as their round-eight clash with St George Illawarra.

soccer

A-League season to resume on July 16

The A-League season will resume on July 16 with Melbourne Victory and Western United to lock horns in a derby at AAMI Stadium.

cricket

Hockley new interim CA boss, Roberts out

Cricket Australia has removed Kevin Roberts as chief executive, naming Nick Hockley interim CEO.

news

trials

'Sex-motivation' for all Claremont crimes

The accused Claremont serial killer became 'more efficient and ruthless' as his crimes escalated and all were sexually motivated, his trial has heard.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL Tribunal bans Eagles' McGovern

West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern will miss Saturday night's clash with Brisbane after the AFL Tribunal upheld his ban.

world

politics

North Korea blows up liaison office

North Korea says it has destroyed an inter-Korean liason office near the South Korean border with an explosion.