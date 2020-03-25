Most of India under virus lockdown

Police enforced have lockdowns across large parts of India, with curfews in some places, as health officials warn the coronavirus is spreading out of big cities where it first appeared into the small towns that dot the landscape.

Health researchers have warned more than a million people in India could be infected with the coronavirus by mid-May.

India has already severed international flight links and domestic air services will stop at midnight in a bid to halt the spread.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due on Tuesday night to address the nation for a second time in a week on the risks to the country of 1.3 billion people from the virus that emerged in China late last year and has spread to 194 countries.

India has found 485 cases of the coronavirus and nine people have died from the COVID-19 disease it causes but alarm is growing across the region about prospects for its spread into impoverished communities and the ability of resource-starved public health sectors to cope.

States have been imposing their own lockdowns and have been suspending train and bus services and ordering traffic off the roads.

About three-quarters of the country was under lockdown on Tuesday, with most of the rest expected to follow suit by the end of the day.

A team of scientists based mainly in the United States said this week India’s tally of infections could jump to 1.3 million by mid-May if the virus maintains its rate of spread.

More than 377,300 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and 16,520 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Across South Asia, home to a quarter of the world’s population, authorities are scrambling to raise their defences.

Bangladesh, which has 33 cases and three deaths, has deployed the military to ensure social distancing and strengthen the coronavirus preventive measures.

The Pakistani army is also helping to impose nationwide restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus following a request from the government.

Pakistan, with nearly 900 cases, has shut schools, malls, restaurants, cinemas, marriage halls, swimming pools and markets with only food and medical stores allowed to remain open.

Sri Lanka, with nearly 100 cases, has also severed its transport links with the world.

Earlier on Monday, police in the Indian capital broke up the longest-running protest against a new citizenship law, citing a ban on public gatherings because of the coronavirus.

Dozens of people, many of them women, had been staging a sit-in protest since early December on a street in the Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood, turning it into a focal point for opposition to the law seen as discriminating against Muslims.