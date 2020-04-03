Discover Australian Associated Press

India is in lockdown and has has reported its biggest single day increase in coronavirus cases. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

India in biggest single-day virus increase

By Sanjeev Miglani

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 19:48:04

India has reported its biggest single-day increase in coronavirus cases as officials race to track down some 9000 people exposed to the country’s biggest infection cluster during a Muslim missionary group’s gathering in the capital last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed the world’s second most populous nation under a three-week lockdown until mid-April, and so far the number of coronavirus cases lags hard hit countries like the United States, Italy and Spain.

As of Wednesday 50 people had died, but there are fears the death toll would explode if the contagion reaches epidemic proportions among India’s 1.3 billion people.

The number of cases jumped by more than half to 1965 on Wednesday, fuelled by infections among people who either attended prayers and lectures at the Tablighi Jamaat’s headquarters in a packed densely-packed Delhi neighbourhood or came into contact with them later.

A government official said about 9000 people linked to the Delhi cluster were unaccounted for, of which 2000 were identified as officials of the Tablighi and the rest were described as primary contacts.

The Tablighi is one of the world’s largest proselytising groups, drawing followers from the South Asian Deobandi branch of Sunni Islam.

About 2300 people, including Bangladeshis, Indonesians and Malaysians, who had been staying at the Tablighi’s cramped dormitories in Delhi, were transferred to quarantine centres in the city during the past few days.

The group said earlier people had been unable to leave as the nationwide lockdown that went into effect on March 24 brought a halt to transport.

India’s shutdown has left millions of the poor without jobs and caused an exodus of migrant workers from the cities to the their homes in the countryside.

Bangladesh, home to about 160 million people, has extended a lockdown that was initially intended to last 10 days by a week, so it will last till April 11, the Public Administration Ministry said in a statement.

