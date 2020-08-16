Discover Australian Associated Press

Health

India invests $A2 trillion to lift economy

By Ashok Sharma and Aniruddha Ghosal

August 16, 2020

2020-08-16 15:52:19

India will launch a $US1.46 ($A2.04) trillion infrastructure program in a bid to boost its coronavirus-hit economy.

The key lesson the country has learned from the pandemic is to become self-reliant in manufacturing and developing itself as a key supply chain destination for international companies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

“The coronavirus epidemic is a big crisis but it can’t stall India’s economic progress,” he said in a speech from New Delhi’s 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark 74 years of the country’s independence from British rule.

Modi also said three vaccines are in different phases of testing in India and it will start mass production as soon as it got a green light from scientists.

“Detailed plans are in place for large-scale production of corona vaccine and making it available to every Indian,” he said.

India’s COVID-19 death toll overtook Britain’s this week to become the fourth-highest in the world as the country reported over 2.5 million confirmed cases, just behind the US and Brazil.

Modi also announced a national digital health plan under which every Indian will get an identity card containing all health-related information.

The celebrations were curtailed on Saturday because of the pandemic, with invitations going to 4000 guests instead of the normal 20,000.

The International Monetary Fund projected a contraction of 4.5 per cent for the Indian economy in 2020, a “historic low” but said the country is expected to bounce back in 2021.

Modi said the government has identified 7000 infrastructure projects to offset the economic impact of the pandemic.

“Infrastructure will not be created in silos anymore. All infrastructure has to be comprehensive, integrated and linked to each other. Multi-modal connectivity infrastructure is the way forward,” he said.

He said India saw a record 18 per cent jump in foreign direct investment in the past year, a signal the international companies are looking at the country.

Bulldogs smash winless Crows in AFL

The Western Bulldogs have thrashed winless Adelaide by 57 points in Sunday's AFL match at Metricon Stadium with Aaron Naughton kicking a career-best six goals.

Proctor to deny biting at NRL judiciary

Kevin Proctor's biting incident has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary but the Gold Coast captain insists he is innocent.

Blues beat Freo with after-the-siren goal

Carlton midfielder Jack Newnes was the hero with the match-winning goal against Fremantle, but he should never have been allowed to kick it.

More NSW Covid cases from unknown source

A man in his 80s has become NSW's latest virus fatality as authorities continue to grapple with an unknown source of coronavirus infections in Western Sydney.

Auckland Covid-19 cluster grows by 12

The cluster that brought New Zealand's virus-free status to an abrupt halt continues to grow, with 12 new cases linked.