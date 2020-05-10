India’s Kohli will miss packed stadiums

India captain Virat Kohli admits the “magical” atmosphere will be missing if the cricket season currently stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic resumes in empty stadiums.

The spread of the coronavirus has brought sport to a standstill and staging games without spectators has been suggested as one way to resume professional cricket.

India are set to visit Australia for four tests and three one-day internationals later this year, games which are likely to be played in empty stadiums.

“Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created,” Kohli said on Star Sports.

“We will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by.”

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said playing without fans in attendance would not dampen the competitive side of matches and Kohli agrees.

“I know matches will be played at a very good intensity but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through it in the stadium, those emotions are difficult to recreate,” he said.