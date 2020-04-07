India in race to head off virus epidemic

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
People have lit candles in India in a symbolic message about the fight against COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

India in race to head off virus epidemic

By Sanjeev Miglani

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 20:31:51

India, like a lot of countries plunged into crisis by the pandemic, is struggling to ramp up testing for the coronavirus, but in few places would the odds of containing the disease appear so bleak should domestic transmission multiply.

Officials hope to be testing 20,000 people daily by the end of the week, four times the current rate.

Since India’s first case was confirmed on January 30, they have only conducted 90,000 tests, having focused efforts on identifying people who had come in contact with anyone who has tested positive.

The results show 4067 people are infected, and 107 have died of the respiratory disease.

Officials believe the three-week nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have slowed the spread of the virus in communities, giving them a chance to catch up in the race to stop a full blown epidemic.

“We are increasing our testing capacity progressively,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Indian health ministry leading the effort to tackle the spread of infections.

“We should be not be panicking, we should be preparing,” Agarwal said.

“We have followed a pro-active policy from the beginning. Our focus has been on surveillance and contact tracing. Instead of the virus chasing us, we have been chasing the virus.”

Testing had already doubled in the last two days from 5000 samples a day, another health official said. “This is expected to reach 20,000 in the next three days and increase further over the next few weeks as per the plan,” the official said.

In a country like India, with 1.3 billion people, hundreds of millions of poor, living in unhygienic and crammed conditions, there is a very real fear that if the testing starts too far behind the curve, the confirmed cases won’t even account for the tip of the tip of the iceberg.

“There is unanimity among epidemiologists, doctors and district-level administrators that the need of the hour is aggressive and extensive testing,” said former finance minister P. Chidambaram and a leader of the opposition Congress party.

Yet, doctors say the campaign for mass screening is handicapped by a lack of both testing kits and protective gear for staff carrying out the tests.

Elsewhere in South Asia, the medical infrastructure can be even more inadequate, and authorities are playing catch up as testing kits become available to them.

Afghanistan has had 367 cases from the 2737 people it has tested. The western border province of Herat has suffered the worst outbreak, as thousands of Afghans returned in recent weeks from Iran, where the virus has hit hard.

Officials say there has been basic screening such as temperature checks but only a fraction of those crossing the border from Iran have been tested.

In Bangladesh, with a population of 160 million, the government has faced criticism also over a lack of testing.

“We are testing at 14-15 different places. We will increase the number of tests to 1000-1500 per day in future,” Health Minister Zahid Malik said at a briefing on Sunday. The testing rate has varied from 300 on Sunday, to barely 50 to 100 last week.

Pakistan’s health ministry said it had conducted 35,875 tests so far, based on a policy of testing only those people with a suspect travel history, or directly exposed to someone who has tested positive or showing acute symptoms with underlying history of health problems.

Latest sport

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield is not sure the plan is realistic.

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

golf

Day targets rescheduled majors glory

Jason Day is excited that golf's three US-based major championships will take place later this year, but the British Open has been cancelled.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

news

crime, law and justice

Cardinal George Pell released from prison

Cardinal George Pell has left a prison in Victoria after Australia's highest court quashed his five convictions for child sexual abuse.

sport

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

world

health

Japan declares emergency, readies stimulus

Japan has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures for one month to fight the spread of coronavirus.