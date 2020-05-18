Discover Australian Associated Press

Indian health officials say 3970 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

India overtakes China in virus cases

By AAP

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 04:18:37

India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed China’s, with the health ministry reporting a spike to 85,940 infections and 2752 deaths.

China has reported 82,941 confirmed case and 4633 deaths since the virus was first detected late last year in the city of Wuhan.

The worst-hit Indian states are Maharashtra with 29,100 cases, Tamil Nadu with 10,108, Gujarat with 9931 and New Delhi with 8895.

In the last 24 hours, India had confirmed 3970 new cases and 103 fatalities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is due to announce a decision this weekend on whether to extend the 54-day-old lockdown.

Early this month, the government started gradually easing the restrictions to resume economic activity by allowing neighbourhood shops to reopen and manufacturing and farming to resume.

It also has resumed limited train services across the country to help stranded migrant workers, students and tourists.

