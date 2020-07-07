Discover Australian Associated Press

The Taj Mahal will remain closed to visitors for now amid the pandemic, Indian authorities say. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

India plan to reopen Taj Mahal put on hold

By Neha Arora and Saurabh Sharma

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 03:34:50

India has withdrawn a planned reopening of the Taj Mahal, citing the risk of new coronavirus infections spreading in the northern city of Agra from visitors flocking to see the 17th century monument to love.

Local authorities issued a new advisory late on Sunday ordering an extension of lockdown curbs on monuments in and around Agra.

The government order did not specify the duration of the lockdown for monuments that have been closed since March and had been expected to reopen on Monday.

“In the interest of the public, it has been decided that opening monuments in Agra will not be advisable as of now,” the district authorities said in a notice published in Hindi.

Agra, one of India’s first big clusters of the virus, remains the worst-affected city in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state.

It was not clear if the federal government would scrap its plan to reopen other monuments across the country, such as New Delhi’s historical Red Fort.

India’s coronavirus infections are rising at the fastest pace in three months.

On Sunday, the health ministry reported a record single-day spike of 24,850 new cases and more than 600 deaths.

That pushed India’s overall tally to 673,165 cases, closing in on Russia, the third-most affected country globally.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

soccer

A-League set to join Victoria sport exodus

With the NSW border closure imminent, Victoria's three A-League teams are set to join AFL, NRL and Super Rugby teams in departing the state.

Australian rules football

Houli out of Tigers' Queensland AFL hub

Bachar Houli has confirmed he will miss Richmond's next five AFL matches for family reasons as the reigning premiers head north to their Queensland hub.

rugby league

Two-week ban looms for NRL's Fonua-Blake

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been issued with a grade-three contrary conduct charge for verbally abusing a referee in Sunday's NRL defeat to the Knights.

Australian rules football

Finlayson, Himmelberg help GWS down Hawks

GWS forwards Jeremy Finlayson and Harry Himmelberg have kicked four goals each to help their side defeat Hawthorn by 34 points in round five of the AFL season.

news

virus diseases

Record virus cases as Vic border closed

New South Wales will close its border with Victoria after the southern state recorded its highest increase in new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

sport

Australian rules football

world

virus diseases

US cases dip as WHO notes global surge

The World Health Organisation has recorded the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as the US numbers slowed.