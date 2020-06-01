Another record high virus count in India

More than 8000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in India in a single day, another record high that tops the deadliest week in the country.

The health ministry said on Sunday that confirmed infections have risen to 182,143, with 5164 fatalities – including 193 in the last 24 hours.

More than 60 per cent of the overall virus fatalities have been reported from only two states – Maharashtra, the financial hub, and Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new cases are largely concentrated in six Indian states, including the capital New Delhi.