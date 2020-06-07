India registers record COVID-19 spike

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
India has recorded a surge of COVID-19 as the government is set to announce new gathering rules. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

India registers record COVID-19 spike

By AAP

June 7, 2020

2020-06-07 17:49:43

India surpassed Italy as the sixth worst-hit country in the world from the coronavirus as its biggest single-day surge of infections was recorded so far, data shows.

The Health Ministry reported 9,887 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 236,657.

At least 294 deaths linked with COVID-19 were registered since Friday, bringing the total to 6,642.

The figures showed that India had climbed to the sixth spot in the list of nations worst hit by the pandemic, overtaking Italy’s 234,531 total cases by Friday evening, a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University in the United States showed.

Many new cases were reported from rural areas after hundreds of thousands of daily-wage migrant workers left cities and towns under lockdown to return to their villages, having found themselves without work during the pandemic. Authorities began allowing their movement out of the cities in early May, leading to chaotic and crowded scenes at border checkpoints.

The government has been easing the lockdown, which began on March 25, over the past weeks in an attempt to revive the economy.

The restrictions are now being enforced in containment or high-risk zones, while marketplaces, businesses as well as industrial activity have been allowed to reopen and road, rail and air travel have resumed. 

The government also announced new rules for re-opening of malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship with restrictions on large gatherings from Monday. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Ponga and Best shine in Knights' NRL win

Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best have had a hand in all six Newcastle tries in a 34-18 NRL win over premiership favourites Canberra at Campbelltown.

boxing

Conor McGregor announces UFC retirement

One of the best-known UFC fighters, Conor McGregor has tweeted that he is retiring from the sport.

rugby league

NRL admit Manly were dudded by wrong call

Parramatta have beaten Manly 19-16 in a controversial match at Bankwest Stadium, with the Sea Eagles wrongly denied a last-minute try by a forward pass call.

golf

Scott, Woods miss star-studded PGA return

The PGA Tour will continue at Fort Worth next week after the coronavirus shutdown, but Tiger Woods will not be there.

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

news

fire

Two dead after Victorian house fire

Two people, including a child, are dead after a holiday house fire in regional Victoria also left a number of others injured.

sport

rugby league

Ponga and Best shine in Knights' NRL win

Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best have had a hand in all six Newcastle tries in a 34-18 NRL win over premiership favourites Canberra at Campbelltown.

world

health

Global coronavirus cases nearing 7 million

The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus is approaching 400,000 as nearly seven million people have been diagnosed with the disease.