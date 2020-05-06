Discover Australian Associated Press

Indians queue at a liquor shop after it reopened in New Delhi. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

India sees biggest Covid-19 jump yet

By AAP

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 17:52:23

India has reported its biggest jump in Covid-19-related deaths and cases in a 24-hour period, coming even as lockdown curbs are being eased by regional governments across the country.

The latest Health Ministry data added 195 deaths between Monday and Tuesday, taking the total number of casualties to 1568.

The number of cases stood at 46,433, a jump of 3900 cases. Additionally, 12,727 patients have recovered.

The spike was due to increased testing, health officials said, with a record number of 82,792 people reportedly tested since Monday.

The highest number of positive cases were reported from key Indian cities like New Delhi and Mumbai.

Lockdown restrictions have been eased across many parts of the country as the third phase of nationwide shutdown – which began on March 25 – began on Monday.

Private office work and industrial and construction activity are allowed in limited capacity, even in “red zones” or infection hotspots – where restrictions were the strictest – like Delhi.

Travel and visits to hotels, restaurants, malls and cinema halls remain off limits.

The countrywide restrictions after Monday should not be seen as an extension of the lockdown but a lifting of it, Health Ministry official Lav Agarwal said on Monday.

“Call it Exit 2.0, not Lockdown 3.0,” Agarwal said, adding the “curve is relatively flat now.”

The government was in the midst of a “massive policy initiative” to tackle the outbreak and lift the lockdown, official sources told broadcaster NDTV.

Ministries were preparing roadmaps even as a huge internal exercise was underway to prepare an action plan for the next two months, it reported.

