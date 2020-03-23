Indians in nationwide curfew to curb virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
India and its 1.3 billion people are observing a curfew in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Indians in nationwide curfew to curb virus

By AAP

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 15:43:18

More than a billion people have remained indoors in India during a one-day nationwide curfew aimed at controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus even as positive cases topped 300.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday called for the “Janata Curfew” (Public Curfew in Hindi) or self-imposed quarantine from 7am to 9pm local time to break the chain of infections as well as assess India’s ability to fight the pandemic.

“Let us all be part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the Covid-19 menace,” Modi tweeted moments ahead of the curfew. “The steps we take now will help us in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy.”

A week-long ban on all international flights ordered by the government also came into effect on Sunday.  

The curfew, one of the biggest national exercises in the world, was necessitated amid worries of possible community transmissions in India.

There are concerns that the number of cases may be far higher than reported in India, the second-most populous country with more than 1.3 billion inhabitants.

The number of infections surged in the past few days to 315, with Saturday seeing the biggest single-day spike at 79, the federal health ministry said. Four people have died so far.

Television visuals showed deserted streets in the national capital New Delhi and metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata.

Only businesses and government establishments dealing in essential items and services will remain open. Transport including rail and flights will be affected across the country.

Modi asked citizens to stand at the doors, windows and balconies at 5pm and clap, clang utensils or ring bells to show support to those providing essential services.

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

Prepare for Olympic delay: AOC to athletes

The Australian Olympic Committee has conceded the coronavirus means there is no longer the prospect of the Tokyo Olympics being staged this year.

rugby league

NRL closes offices, staff to take leave

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg addressed staff at a town hall meeting on Monday where employees were told the offices would be closing until May 1.

Australian rules football

AFL industry faces lasting damage: McGuire

AFL leaders, including Collingwood president Eddie McGuire, have warned their clubs and the competition are in serious trouble amid the coronavirus crisis.

Summer Olympics

Olympics seem likely to happen ... in 2021

The IOC has announced it will decide whether or not to postpone this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games within the next four weeks, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby's revamped competition postponed

Rugby Australia has pushed back the start date for a revamped all-Australian competition to replace Super Rugby until at least May 1.

news

epidemic and plague

Qld borders to close midnight Wednesday

Queensland is closing its borders to prevent further spread of coronavirus, with 60 newly confirmed coronavirus cases bringing the state's total to 319.

sport

Summer Olympics

Prepare for Olympic delay: AOC to athletes

The Australian Olympic Committee has conceded the coronavirus means there is no longer the prospect of the Tokyo Olympics being staged this year.

world

virus diseases

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the New Zealand government to lift its coronavirus alert level setting from two to four.