India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

India have stunned Australia by 17 runs to leave the hosts’ Twenty20 World Cup title defence hanging by a thread after the opening night, as Alyssa Healy’s return to form was immaterial.

In front of a record Australian crowd of 13,432 for a stand-alone women’s match, the hosts lost 4-15 midway through their innings to slump to the shock defeat on Friday.

Set 133 for victory, Australia were cruising at 2-67 after a 34-ball Healy half-century, then legspinner Poonam Yadav ran through the defending champions with 4-19 before they crumbled to be all out for 115.

The loss leaves the tournament favourites in a potentially perilous position.

They will now likely need to win their last three group games against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the very dangerous New Zealand.

They may still need to rely on net run-rate to qualify for the finals if they win all three of those, depending on other results.

The night had earlier looked so bright for Australia.

After 16-year-old Shafali Verma (29 off 15) got India off to a flyer at 0-40 after four overs, Jess Jonassen took 2-24 to strangle the visitors in the middle overs.

Ellyse Perry also took 1-15 – including the key wicket of Verma – from three overs, while Delissa Kimmince had 1-24 from four.

Healy then answered her critics with a thumping 51 from 35 balls, as she regularly went aerial down the ground with confidence.

After scoring only 24 runs in her last six innings, Healy finally resembled the superstar that was player of the tournament in Australia’s 2018 success.

She hit six fours, and brought up her half-century when she hit Yadav back down the ground for six.

But when she bunted her next delivery back to be caught-and-bowled, the match swung.

Yadav removed Rachael Haynes and Ellyse Perry in successive balls the next over with wrong’uns.

The first completely deceived Haynes to have her stumped for six, before Perry went first ball when she was bowled between bat and pad.

Yadav could have had a hat-trick when Jonassen edged her behind next ball, but wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia could not glove the chance.

Bhatia later made amends, superbly stumping Annabel Sutherland off quick bowler Shikha Pandey to continue India’s resurgence.

Ashleigh Gardner, the only other Australian to reach double figures (34 from 36), succumbed in the final over in a forlorn bid to find the boundary.