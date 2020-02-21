India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Poonam Yadav took 4-19 as India defeated Australia in the T20 World Cup opener in Sydney. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

By Scott Bailey

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 22:22:03

India have stunned Australia by 17 runs to leave the hosts’ Twenty20 World Cup title defence hanging by a thread after the opening night, as Alyssa Healy’s return to form was immaterial.

In front of a record Australian crowd of 13,432 for a stand-alone women’s match, the hosts lost 4-15 midway through their innings to slump to the shock defeat on Friday.

Set 133 for victory, Australia were cruising at 2-67 after a 34-ball Healy half-century, then legspinner Poonam Yadav ran through the defending champions with 4-19 before they crumbled to be all out for 115.

The loss leaves the tournament favourites in a potentially perilous position.

They will now likely need to win their last three group games against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the very dangerous New Zealand.

They may still need to rely on net run-rate to qualify for the finals if they win all three of those, depending on other results. 

The night had earlier looked so bright for Australia.

After 16-year-old Shafali Verma (29 off 15) got India off to a flyer at 0-40 after four overs, Jess Jonassen took 2-24 to strangle the visitors in the middle overs.

Ellyse Perry also took 1-15 – including the key wicket of Verma – from three overs, while Delissa Kimmince had 1-24 from four.

Healy then answered her critics with a thumping 51 from 35 balls, as she regularly went aerial down the ground with confidence.

After scoring only 24 runs in her last six innings, Healy finally resembled the superstar that was player of the tournament in Australia’s 2018 success.

She hit six fours, and brought up her half-century when she hit Yadav back down the ground for six.

But when she bunted her next delivery back to be caught-and-bowled, the match swung.

Yadav removed Rachael Haynes and Ellyse Perry in successive balls the next over with wrong’uns.

The first completely deceived Haynes to have her stumped for six, before Perry went first ball when she was bowled between bat and pad.

Yadav could have had a hat-trick when Jonassen edged her behind next ball, but wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia could not glove the chance.

Bhatia later made amends, superbly stumping Annabel Sutherland off quick bowler Shikha Pandey to continue India’s resurgence.

Ashleigh Gardner, the only other Australian to reach double figures (34 from 36), succumbed in the final over in a forlorn bid to find the boundary.

Latest sport

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following an opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following an opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

soccer

Victorious Phoenix go second in A-League

The in-form Phoenix have climbed to second equal on the A-League standings with a 2-0 win over out-of-sorts Western United in a sodden Wellington.

motor racing

Whincup to continue Supercars career

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has confirmed he will continue racing next year, as he prepares for the season-opening Adelaide 500.

motor racing

Commodore demise was coming: Supercars CEO

Supercars boss Sean Seamer foreshadowed the demise of the Holden Commodore but the axe falling on the iconic car brand has still come as a shock.

news

crime, law and justice

Hannah Clarke 'was scared to leave Rowan'

The family of domestic violence victim Hannah Clarke has described her as a brave and caring woman abused by a manipulative husband.

sport

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following an opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

world

health

SKorea scrambles as virus cases surge

Confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea have doubled overnight to 204, many traced to a patient who attended church services in Daegu.