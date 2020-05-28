Discover Australian Associated Press

India's coronavirus cases have now surpassed 150,000. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

India surpasses 150,000 virus cases

By AAP

May 28, 2020

India’s coronavirus caseload has surpassed 150,000, with another single-day high of more than 6000 reported.

The spike comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government prepares a new set of guidelines, with the fourth phase of the two-month-old lockdown across the country set to end on Sunday.

The Health Ministry reported 151,767 cases on Wednesday, a jump of 6387, with 4337 deaths – an increase of 170 in the past 24 hours. It said 64,426 people have recovered from the virus.

Most of the cases are concentrated in five of India’s 28 states. An increase has also been reported in some of the country’s poorest eastern states as migrant workers returning to native villages from large cities have begun arriving home on special trains.

India eased lockdown restrictions earlier this month, allowing shops to reopen and manufacturing to resume. Some trains and domestic flights began operating again.

Metro services, schools and colleges, and hotels and restaurants are shuttered nationwide.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Franklin to miss much of AFL season

Lance Franklin is set to miss a large chunk of the 2020 AFL season with a serious hamstring injury.

cricket

WACA fume as CA snub Perth for India tour

Western Australian cricket officials have lashed the decision to overlook Optus Stadium for hosting one of Australia's four Tests against India this summer.

Australian rules football

AFL nears call on WA clubs' staff request

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir is hopeful the club will be permitted to use five extra staff while the team is based in Queensland for the AFL season restart.

rugby league

NSW premier cools NRL push for crowds

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian doubts the NRL can have crowds back by July despite Peter V'landys' insistence Thursday's game could have a crowd.

rugby league

Roosters won't target Latrell: Robinson

Roosters coach Trent Robinson says his team will not change the way they play to focus on former star Latrell Mitchell when they face the Rabbitohs on Friday.

news

health

SA to halt overseas arrivals after bungle

SA has called a halt to allowing international arrivals to enter on compassionate grounds after a woman who travelled from the UK tested positive to the virus.

sport

Australian rules football

Franklin to miss much of AFL season

Lance Franklin is set to miss a large chunk of the 2020 AFL season with a serious hamstring injury.

world

civil unrest

Lawmakers ejected from HK bill debate

Three lawmakers have been ejected from Hong Kong's legislative chamber as it debates a contentious bill to criminalise insulting the Chinese national anthem.