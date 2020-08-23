Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The spread of coronavirus has risen in India, with nearly 70 thousand new cases in one day. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

India virus cases inch closer to 3 million

By AAP

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 15:56:37

India has recorded another 24-hour jump in coronavirus infections as the disease spreads across the country’s southern states, after plateauing in the capital and the financial centre of Mumbai.

India’s Health Ministry reported 69,878 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,975,701. Globally India has been reporting the biggest daily rise in cases for 18 consecutive days.

Some 2.2 million people have recovered from the disease in India since the first case was diagnosed in late January.

India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its 55,794 deaths give it the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation, said on Friday that the goal was to end the pandemic within two years of its first emergence in Wuhan, China, late last year.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors down hapless Bulldogs in NRL

The Warriors remain a mathematical chance of making the NRL finals after recording a 20-14 comeback win over Canterbury.

Australian rules football

Cats grind down Crows in AFL

Coleman Medal leader Tom Hawkins has kicked three goals to help fire AFL flag hopefuls Geelong to a 28-point victory over Adelaide.

rugby league

Roosters on the way back, Tedesco warns

Champion fullback James Tedesco senses the Sydney Roosters have turned the corner in their pursuit of a historic NRL premiership hat-trick.

cricket

Smith will miss England booing at cricket

Former Australia captain Steve Smith is champing at the bit to return to international cricket, saying he'll even miss English crowd taunts.

Australian rules football

Richmond star Grimes gets death threats

Richmond's Dylan Grimes says he has received death threats after being involved in a controversial incident in the Dreamtime AFL game in Darwin.

news

epidemic and plague

Qld issues health alert for 40 locations

Queensland has issued a COVID-19 health alert for 40 locations after cases linked to Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre increased to nine people.

sport

rugby league

Warriors down hapless Bulldogs in NRL

The Warriors remain a mathematical chance of making the NRL finals after recording a 20-14 comeback win over Canterbury.

world

terrorism

Fears of hate speech in NZ terror hearing

The sentencing of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian terrorist who carried out the Christchurch mosque attacks last year, begins on Monday.