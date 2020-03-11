Indian Ocean reveals future climate risks

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Coral analysis shows an Indian ocean weather event that makes Australia drier is increasing. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Indian Ocean reveals future climate risks

By Rebecca Gredley

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 13:41:35

Centuries-old evidence of ocean temperatures stored in coral skeletons is helping researchers better understand the future risks of climate change.

A study published in Nature on Tuesday has found a particular kind of Indian Ocean weather event – which leads to less rainfall in Australia – has become more frequent and intense.

A positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which is similar to El Nino events in the Pacific Ocean, occurs when oceans to Australia’s northwest cool more than usual, leading to less cloud and rain across the nation’s centre and southeast.

Ten such events have occurred since 1240 but four of them within the past 60 years.

Lead researcher Nerilie Abram from the Australian National University says a positive IDO last year led to the hot, dry summer that saw the nation swelter and burn.

“These events are becoming more common so we do expect them to play an increasing role in Australia’s climate variability in the future,” Professor Abram told AAP.

“All of the evidence points to a role of human-caused climate change in making these events more frequent and making them stronger.

“The more we can do to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and get climate warming under control and stabilise the climate, the better off we’ll be in terms of also stabilising just how extreme these events get in the future.” 

Researchers analysed coral skeletons to determine how frequently positive IODs have occurred. 

The Indian Ocean Dipole is currently neutral and scientists won’t know until mid-year whether it will lead to more or less rain for Australia.

The Climate Council says the study strengthens the link between climate change and extreme dry.

The research comes as the federal government finalises a technology road map to manoeuvre business investments in a bid to lower emissions.

Christiana Figueres, who led the UN climate change convention for the Paris agreement, says every nation is signed up to net zero emissions by 2050 as part of the pact.

She says no country can spell out exactly how it will get to net zero by 2050, as plans will include technology not yet developed.

Ms Figueres says Australia has to pull its weight as part of a global effort.

“As we have seen from the bushfires, Australia is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change. It can’t solve climate change on its own,” she said.

“It needs the solidarity of most, if not all of the other countries and if Australia does not contribute to the solution there’s no way it can ask other countries to.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Broncos Bird grounded by knee injury

Jack Bird's shocking run of injury has continued, with the Brisbane star suffering a knee injury two days before the side's NRL season opener in Townsville.

Australian rules football

Lin Jong taking steps towards AFL return

Injured midfielder Lin Jong hopes to return to action during the first half of the AFL season but faces a fight for a spot in the Western Bulldogs' engine room.

rugby league

Sharks give Morris NRL release to Roosters

Cronulla have released Josh Morris to join brother Brett at the Sydney Roosters after round two of the NRL.

cricket

Aussies target perfect cricket home summer

Australia's one-day form on foreign soil is a concern but they can finish just their third unbeaten home summer of the modern era against New Zealand.

Australian rules football

Fresh AFL injury blow for Demons' Bennell

Unlucky midfielder Harley Bennell has suffered yet another calf strain as he attempts an AFL comeback with Melbourne.

news

crime, law and justice

Pell's High Court appeal bid opens

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell is making a High Court bid for freedom, after being jailed for sexually abusing two choirboys.

sport

rugby league

Broncos Bird grounded by knee injury

Jack Bird's shocking run of injury has continued, with the Brisbane star suffering a knee injury two days before the side's NRL season opener in Townsville.

world

crime, law and justice

Australian MH17 cops 'hacked' by Russians

An Australian police report was probably hacked by Russian spies for use in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court heard.