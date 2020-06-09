Discover Australian Associated Press

Shopping malls, places of worship and restaurants are opening in India following virus restrictions. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Indian reopens temples, malls, restaurants

By Sanjeev Miglani

June 9, 2020

2020-06-09 17:37:48

People have trickled into temples and mosques in India as the federal government lifted most restrictions on public places, even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day.

After imposing a severe lockdown in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is under pressure to fully open the economy and get people back to work to prevent mass distress.

It ordered shopping centres, places of worship and restaurants to open under a set of guidelines meant to prevent a further surge of infections in the world’s second-most-populous country.

Worshippers wore masks, stood two metres apart and went through thermal scanners at Hindu temples in Delhi and elsewhere in the country that are usually filled to capacity.

Disinfection tunnels were installed at the entrance to Delhi’s shopping centres, due to open later on Monday.

But the capital, one of the country’s hotspots, will not allow hotels to reopen because it said it might need to convert them into temporary hospitals if there were a big jump in cases.

“Our cases are rising each day. We could run out of beds,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

India’s total number of coronavirus cases reached 256,611, the health ministry said, just behind Spain after a record one-day jump of 9983 infections.

Only the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom have more cases, and health experts say India’s peak could still be weeks away, if not months.

Deaths from COVID-19 stood at 7135, still low compared with other countries that have suffered tens of thousands of fatalities.

In Mumbai a few offices opened and in the suburbs there were long queues at bus stops as the commuter trains that are its lifeline have not yet opened.

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of the conglomerate JSW Group, said India needed to reopen fully to save livelihoods.

“The slower we are to restart, the more we lose against countries out of lockdown. We can’t lose any more time,” he said.

