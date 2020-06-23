Discover Australian Associated Press

India has the fourth-highest number of reported coronavirus cases, behind the US, Brazil and Russia. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

India reports record coronavirus cases

By Alasdair Pal

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 23:39:47

A record number of new coronavirus cases has been reported in India, along with a death toll of more than 400 people in the past 24 hours.

Foreign embassies are warning their citizens in the country that hospitals may not have beds for them.

The 15,000 new cases brought India’s total to more than 425,000, behind only the US, Brazil and Russia, according to data from the federal health ministry.

Nearly 14,000 people have now died from the disease caused by the virus since the first case in India in January.

The death toll in India remains low when compared to countries with similar numbers of cases but public health experts fear its hospitals will be unable to cope with a rise in patients.

The German embassy sent messages to its citizens in New Delhi warning them there was “little to no chance” of admission to hospital for treatment for coronavirus as well as other intensive care needs.

The message was not an order to evacuate the country but to consider whether India remained safe depending on individual circumstances, a diplomat said.

The German advisory follows Ireland in suggesting its citizens leave India due to the availability of hospital beds.

A dashboard run by the Delhi state government showed more than 7000 hospital beds were available for coronavirus patients on Monday, though most of those were in a handful of government hospitals. 

Patients looking for beds have questioned the accuracy of the data.

Despite the peak of infections projected to be weeks if not months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi relaxed most curbs of a near three-month lockdown on June 8 in order to ease economic pain.

