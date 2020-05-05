India’s lockdown eases as infections rise

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Indian police with batons have broken up crowds at bottle shops under eased COVID-19 restrictions. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

India’s lockdown eases as infections rise

By Emily Schmall

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 17:33:19

India has relaxed some coronavirus shutdown restrictions even as the pace of infection picks up and reopenings draw crowds.

The near-total five-week lockdown on India’s 1.3 billion population has achieved a slowdown in virus spread but has caused immense hardship for India’s legions of poor people. They could neither stay in cities without work nor travel to their home villages and waited in line daily for hot meals. Some degree of lockdown will continue at least until May 18.

A tentative return to normal life, albeit with masks, social distancing and stringent hygiene standards, resumed in low-risk areas with few or no cases, while constraints on movement and work continued elsewhere in the country.

In New Delhi – a designated hot spot where many lockdown restrictions remained – construction workers, Uber drivers and self-employed people like housekeepers returned to work.

During the lockdown, only businesses deemed essential, such as grocery stores, banks and pharmacies, were open. The sale of alcohol was banned. But on Monday, a broader array of business was permitted. More than 100 people, not all observing physical distancing norms, stood in line to enter a liquor store.

At another bottle shop in Old Delhi, about 200 would-be shoppers pushed and shoved each other to enter. Police wielded bamboo batons to break them up.

Neeraj Mehta went to an East Delhi liquor store, but the crowd scared him off. “The government should just keep the liquor shops shut if such crowds are going to gather,” he said.

Migrant workers, who fled Indian cities when the lockdown took effect March 25, only to become stranded on the road and quarantined by state governments, were travelling by special rail service to their home villages. The Railways said it would charge a highly subsidised rate, but opposition leader Sonia Gandhi said the Congress Party would cover the cost.

“Thousands of migrant workers and labourers were forced to walk home several hundred kilometres on foot without food, without medicines, without money, without transportation, without anything but the desire to return to their families and loved ones,” Gandhi said.

Still, the infection rate is growing at 5.5 per cent, compared to 4.7 per cent two days ago, according to the Brookings Institution think tank.

“Active cases now growing at 5.5%, so doubling every 13 days. Not good. Hotspot management (containment and contact tracing and testing) needs to be much better,” tweeted Shamika Ravi, a Brookings Institution fellow.

India reported 42,500 virus cases, 11,706 recoveries and 1373 deaths, and had tested more than a million samples by Monday. At 758 tests per million, India is among the lowest-testing countries, as experts warn the virus is yet to peak.

Latest sport

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

rugby league

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya will reportedly be forced to find new accommodation because the NRL winger's mother works in aged care.

news

election

Constance in federal run as Barilaro barks

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has confirmed he hopes to stand in Eden-Monaro as John Barilaro takes a bite out of Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

sport

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.