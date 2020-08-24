Discover Australian Associated Press

India has recorded a fifth straight day of more than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

India coronavirus cases pass three million

By AAP

August 24, 2020

2020-08-24 22:10:00

The number of coronavirus infections in India has crossed the three million mark with 69,239 new cases reported even as the country opened up various sectors from a lockdown that ground businesses to a halt and hurt economic growth.

With the fifth straight day of more than 60,000 new cases on Sunday, India’s tally stands at 3.04 million, federal health ministry data showed, behind only the United States and Brazil. Deaths in India from COVID-19 rose by 912 to 56,706.

India on Sunday issued guidelines to open up its media production industry with norms for social distancing, crowd management and sanitisation.

“The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry,” Prakash Javadekar, India’s union minister for information and broadcasting said in a tweet.

Top producers, distributors and actors from Bollywood, the movie industry in India’s financial capital of Mumbai, had said in May it would take at least two years for them to recover financially from the pandemic, putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk.

Film production and theatres had been shut nationwide after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a more than two-month lockdown in March to curb spread of the virus.

While India has been slowly opening up some industries with specific regulations, containment zones – areas identified as most affected by the virus – still remain under lockdown.

