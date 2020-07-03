Discover Australian Associated Press

Federal minister Ken Wyatt has launched a push to improve the lives of Indigenous Australians. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Indigenous leaders in Closing the Gap deal

By Paul Osborne and Daniel McCulloch

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 08:53:44

Indigenous leaders and governments are close to reaching a deal on new targets to improve the health, education and job prospects of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The federal government is also expected to come to the table with extra funding.

Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt is confident of striking an agreement.

“For the first time I’ve heard a bounce in the voice of our leaders, I’ve heard a bounce in the voices of ministers that are involved,” he told ABC radio on Friday.

“The level of enthusiasm is something I’ve not heard from a ministerial forum.

“(There is) a totally different interaction altogether and the commitment to wanting to work with Aboriginal people is extremely evident.”

The Joint Council on Closing the Gap will meet on Friday ahead of Prime Minister Scott Morrison convening a national cabinet meeting next week.

The council comprises federal, state and territory Indigenous affairs ministers and the Coalition of Peak Indigenous Organisations.

Its goal has been to refresh the Closing the Gap framework and it will monitor its implementation over the next decade.

There has been debate within the community and the council on the lack of ambition in some of the targets and low rates of achievement over many years.

One new target will be aimed at lowering the extraordinarily disproportionate Indigenous jail rate.

The targets will cover a range of issues from education and health foundations for the first eight years of life, to life expectancy rates.

“Once we sign off on Friday and agree … it will go to all of the first ministers and they will commit to a concerted effort within each of their jurisdictions. We’ve not done that in that way before,” Mr Wyatt said.

