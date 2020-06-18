Discover Australian Associated Press

Indigenous Australians were impacted greatly by the Black Summer bushfires a royal commission heard.

inquiry

Indigenous people impacted by bushfires

By Megan Neil

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 14:08:35

Indigenous people have been disproportionately impacted by the Black Summer bushfires, says an expert who argues they have been ignored and often relegated to a “historical footnote” by previous fire inquiries.

The royal commission into the unprecedented 2019-20 bushfires has been told there is a growing recognition of the value of cultural burning and land management practices used by Indigenous Australians.

Australian National University researcher Bhiamie Eckford-Williamson said the fires that impacted NSW, Victoria, the ACT and the Jervis Bay Territory directly affected 96,000 Indigenous people.

That represented 29 per cent of the combined Indigenous population of each state and territory, or 12 per cent of Australia’s entire Indigenous population, he told the royal commission on Thursday.

Mr Williamson said Indigenous people in the four jurisdictions were twice as likely to be impacted by the fires as non-Indigenous people.

“It is clear that Indigenous peoples have been disproportionately impacted by the Black Summer bushfires,” Mr Williamson said.

Notably, he said Aboriginal people also were inherently and forever tied to particular lands and waters.

“The impact of disasters such as the bushfires disrupt the attachment to lands and waters and deeply impacts the existence of Aboriginal peoples,” he said.

“The destruction of landscape features, whether that be plant species, native animals or cultural heritage sites such as scar trees, rock art or stone arrangements, threatens Aboriginal groups as distinct cultural beings attached to the land.”

Mr Williamson said the impact on Indigenous people had been ignored and overlooked by consecutive post-disaster commissions and inquiries.

“They are often relegated to an historical footnote in the natural history of a landscape or spoken about through the specific and restrictive lens of cultural heritage management.”

Mr Williamson said cultural land management and the tool of cultural burning must be controlled by Aboriginal people.

It was not an “add-on” to the practices of non-Indigenous land management agencies, he told the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.

Deakin University researcher Timothy Neale said there are multiple ecological, social and economic benefits from cultural land management, and fuel load management was only one.

“Many land and fire agencies currently lack policies around cultural burning or partnership with Aboriginal groups,” Dr Neale said.

The majority of cultural burning occurs in northern Australia, with 71 per cent of projects occurring in the Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australia, a background paper released by the royal commission noted.

