Indonesia has reported its first two cases of coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Indonesia confirms first virus cases

By Maikel Jefriando

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 19:35:09

Two Indonesians have tested positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with an infected Japanese national, marking the first confirmed cases in the world’s fourth-most populous country.

The discovery comes after some medical experts had raised concerns about a lack of vigilance and a risk of undetected cases in the Southeast Asian country of more than 260 million people, while authorities have defended screening processes.

A 64-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter had become infected after contact with a female Japanese visitor, who lived in Malaysia and had tested positive after returning from a trip to Indonesia, President Joko Widodo told reporters.

“After checks, they were in a sick state. This morning I got a report that the mother and the daughter tested positive for coronavirus,” he said. 

The pair were being treated at Jakarta’s Sulianti Saroso infectious diseases hospital.

The Japanese national was a friend of the two women’s family and had visited their house in Depok on the outskirts of Jakarta, Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto told reporters. 

Authorities are checking who else she may have come into contact with.

The daughter and the Japanese woman had gone dancing at a venue in Jakarta on February 14, Putranto said. The Japanese national had informed the daughter on February 28 that she had been infected.

Two other people sharing the house with the infected Indonesians had not shown symptoms of coronavirus, he added.

Putranto reiterated that Indonesia was following World Health Organization standards on testing for the virus.

Ahead of the announcement, Wimboh Santoso, head of the Financial Services Authority, urged investors to remain calm amid outflows tied to the global coronavirus outbreak and said measures were in place to prevent a stock market tumble

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said he had set up a response team to help deal with the situation in the capital.

