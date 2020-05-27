Discover Australian Associated Press

Around 340,000 Indonesian security force personnel are being deployed to enforce social distancing. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Indonesia deploys forces for reopening

By AAP

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 16:38:12

Indonesia will deploy 340,000 security personnel to enforce social distancing measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, the military says as the world’s fourth most-populous country prepares to reopen its economy.

Armed Forces chief Air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said on Tuesday soldiers and police would be deployed in four provinces – Jakarta, West Java, West Sumatra and Gorontalo. 

They have been tasked with ensuring the public observe health guidelines prescribed by the government, including wearing masks and respecting social distancing. 

“They will be present in public places where people converge, including shopping malls, markets and tourist resorts,” Hadi told reporters.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Indonesia stood at 22,750 as of late Monday, with 1391 deaths.

President Joko Widodo was on Tuesday scheduled to inspect preparations for reopening a shopping mall in Bekasi, a town nearby the capital Jakarta, as the country gradually entered what officials called “the new normal”.

Jakarta is expected to end its “large scale social restriction” measures on June 4, when shopping centres can reopen and other economic sectors can resume operations.

The government has been accused by some experts of under-reporting cases of infections due to low rates of testing. 

Joko said he hoped that more stringent enforcement of social distancing measures could lead to the flattening of the curve.  

“The rate of transmission is declining in some provinces and we hope that it will continue with the massive deployment of soldiers and police on the ground,” he said.

