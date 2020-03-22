Indonesia faces huge coronavirus surge

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Indonesia has 369 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 32 deaths, but the toll is tipped to surge. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Indonesia faces huge coronavirus surge

By Ed Davies and Stanley Widianto

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 02:03:27

Indonesia likely faces a large surge in coronavirus cases after a slow government response masked the scale of the epidemic in the world’s fourth most populous country, health experts say.

Less than three weeks after recording its first case, Indonesia has 369 confirmed cases and 32 deaths. 

Jakarta, a city of 10 million people, has 215 confirmed infections and 18 deaths, and a state of emergency was declared in the capital city on Friday.

While coronavirus cases and deaths are rising in much of Southeast Asia, Indonesia’s population of 260 million people, sprawling landmass and creaking healthcare system make it especially vulnerable.

University of Queensland director of the Institute for Molecular Bioscience, Professor Ian Henderson, said Indonesia is likely to have many more cases than currently reported.

“Without large-scale testing, contact tracing and quarantine measures, the opportunity for spread of this virus is great,” he warned.

The World Health Organisation has said mass testing is the most effective way of tackling the coronavirus.

Indonesia had tested only 1898 people as of Friday, or around seven tests per one million people, compared with more than 5000 per million in South Korea and more than 2000 per million in Italy, two of the worst-affected countries.

Cambodia, which has one sixteenth as many people and less than two per cent of its GDP, has carried out nearly as many tests as Indonesia.

President Joko Widodo’s government has increased the number of laboratories authorised to conduct testing from only one in Jakarta to more than a dozen, including on Java island, and in the east of Papua.

Widodo said on Friday he would use “all state power” to tackle the outbreak and that rapid testing was being launched in areas where there were cases.

More testing is likely to expose far more cases and Indonesia should “prepare for the worst”, the head of the country’s Red Cross told Reuters.

Indonesia has reported only 1.4 cases per million people, compared to four per million in Thailand, 28 per million in Malaysia, 219 per million in Iran and 679 per million in Italy, a Reuters analysis of publicly released figures shows.

The ratio of the number of dead to the number of recorded cases in Indonesia at 8.7 per cent is among the highest in the world – even higher than 8.3 per cent in Italy. Medics say it is a likely indicator that cases have gone undetected.

Malaysia and the neighbouring Philippines have introduced strict curbs on movement to try to contain the virus, but Widodo has resisted such a move.

Latest sport

soccer

Wanderers hold Sydney to A-League draw

Western Sydney Wanderers' Kwame Yeboah has scored a late equaliser to hold A-League leaders Sydney to a 1-1 draw at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Undermanned Giants crush Cats in AFL

Toby Greene and Harry Perryman have kicked four goals each to help GWS record a 32-point win over Geelong in round one of the AFL season.

rugby league

Storm score late NRL win over Sharks

Melbourne have continued their unbeaten run to start the NRL season with a two-point win over Cronulla in Sydney.

rugby league

DCE is Manly NRL ice man to beat Roosters

Daly Cherry-Evans has kicked the 21st field goal of his NRL career to take Manly to a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

soccer

Catley leads City to W-League glory

Matildas star Steph Catley has led Melbourne City to a record fourth W-League championship, scoring the only goal in a grand final win over Sydney FC.

news

health

Beaches in Sydney, regional NSW closed

Bondi Beach has temporarily been closed after pictures of thousands ignoring social distancing measures drew worldwide condemnation.

sport

soccer

Wanderers hold Sydney to A-League draw

Western Sydney Wanderers' Kwame Yeboah has scored a late equaliser to hold A-League leaders Sydney to a 1-1 draw at Bankwest Stadium.

world

health

Lockdowns increase globally as virus hits

The number of lockdowns around the world are increasing as countries try to control Covid-19, which is straining health systems